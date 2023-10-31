“The university town will only be seen after 2030,” the insider said, adding the Education Bureau would be responsible for the allocation of land through an application system.

But a government source said the university town, which aimed to accommodate the expansion of public and private institutions, would take time to develop.

The Northern Metropolis, proposed by the previous administration in 2021, will extend across 30,000 hectares (74,130 acres) of land and host an international innovation and technology hub and 500,000 flats. The new development land within the Northern Metropolis will lead to the creation of about 500,000 jobs.

As outlined in the Northern Metropolis Action Agenda announced on Monday, the university town will cover more than 60 hectares of land in Hung Shui Kiu, Ha Tsuen, Ngau Tam Mei, and a new town in the northern New Territories.

The size of the university town is nearly half that of the city’s largest university, Chinese University, which covers 137 hectares.

The government has already earmarked about five hectares of land for a self-financing institution to build its new campus in Hung Shui Kiu. Site formation works are expected to be completed by 2026, and eligible institutions will be invited to submit proposals.

Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho said the future post-secondary institutions in Ngau Tam Mei would align with the innovation and technology positioning of the nearby San Tin Technopole.

According to the agenda, the university town will also reserve land for vocational and professional education training to enhance its post-secondary positioning. Additionally, it includes the establishment of another campus for the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, which was previously announced.

The metropolis project will also allocate sites for international schools to meet the demand from non-local families and individuals relocating to Hong Kong for work or investment. The government plans to consult the tertiary sector and review the distribution of land based on demand.

Sally Chan Wai-chi, president of Tung Wah College in Ho Man Tin, expressed interest in expanding her college’s campus within the university town, as the current capacity could not accommodate future expansion.

She said there might be a need to share and cooperate with other institutions, including those from the Greater Bay Area.

“I believe we may need to share space and resources with others,” she said. “We all know that land supply in Hong Kong is limited, and the government cannot fulfil every institution’s land request.”