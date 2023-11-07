A university analysis of media reports found 22 teenagers attempted suicide or succeeded in taking their own lives from August to October. A further breakdown of the data found 20 of the cases happened between September and October, just after the start of the school year.

“The trend is rising and very worrying,” he said. “We have seen more cases, more impulsive [methods of suicide] and involving a younger population.”

Professor Paul Yip Siu-fai, founding director of the Centre for Suicide Research and Prevention at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), on Tuesday said the surge in cases was due to students struggling to adapt to life after the Covid-19 pandemic. He also called for schools and parents to take immediate action.

Almost two dozen Hong Kong teenagers attempted suicide or succeeded in taking their own lives in the past three months, double the number recorded in all of last year, a local university has said.

Eleven students attempted suicide or succeeded in taking their own lives last year, with seven of the cases recorded after the school year was under way.

Professor Paul Yip, founding director of the University of Hong Kong’s suicide prevention centre, has attributed the surge in cases to students struggling to adjust after the pandemic. Photo: K. Y. Cheng

Yip noted that some of the deaths between August and October had taken place on school grounds, but said more research was needed before any conclusions could be made.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had far-reaching impacts on youths’ personal growth and interpersonal relationships, both with classmates and teachers, some even had their favourite teachers leave Hong Kong during the emigration wave,” he said.

“As the teachers went full-on with schoolwork, they might not be able to holistically care for the mental well-being of students.”

Yip stressed that educators were under immense pressure amid an exodus of experienced staff and more support in terms of mental health and suicide prevention efforts was needed.

The centre at HKU, alongside five NGOs behind online youth support platform Open Up, called on youngsters to actively seek out help.

Data from Open Up found that 19,690 young people had turned to the platform for help between August and October, 418 of whom had suicidal thoughts and were considered high-risk.

Charlie Chan Wai-leung, head of the youth and community service at Caritas Hong Kong, said the platform had recorded an almost 10 per cent surge in high-risk cases from the previous quarter.

“Some youngsters said they were very anxious about exams and struggled to adapt to the competitive environment at schools … that often left them in distress and guilt,” he said. “Such feelings were often not understood by parents, who might think they were just lazy or escaping from schoolwork.”

Chan urged parents to keep an eye out for changes in their children’s moods and habits, while encouraging families to seek help from teachers and professionals if necessary.

Parents should also refrain from promoting a culture of competition in the household and instead offer their children more care and support, he said.

Harrison Sit Long-tin, an educational psychologist at the suicide prevention centre, encouraged schools to review student workloads and deploy tools for assessing exam stress.

He also urged schools to include mental health courses in curriculums and teach students how to support one another, since many youngsters would likely seek help from their peers.

Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin on Tuesday told a Legislative Council education panel that authorities needed to prioritise resources to support high-risk individuals, rather than adopting a blanket approach.

“Given the limitations of our resources, it is crucial that we concentrate our efforts where they are most needed,” she said. “By giving resources to all, we risk failing to provide necessary support to those who are in urgent need.”

The minister also stressed the importance of fostering self-awareness among students to encourage them to seek help.

“While external pressures may not be the primary problem, it is imperative for students to stand up when they experience internal turmoil,” she said.

Choi also dismissed calls to limit the time students spent on homework, arguing such a policy would affect their learning.

“Although everyone receives the same homework, some students require more time, while others complete their assignments quickly,” she said. “Some want their work to be perfect, while others struggle to maintain focus. Some parents are also demanding.”

If you have suicidal thoughts, or you know someone who is, help is available. For Hong Kong, dial +852 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or +852 2382 0000 for Suicide Prevention Services. In the US, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or +1 800 273 8255.