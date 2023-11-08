Hong Kong’s oldest university has unseated the leading varsity in Singapore and reclaimed second place in an influential league table for Asia, while mainland China’s Peking University has held onto the top spot for the second year in a row.

A breakdown of the rankings from British firm Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) showed five of Hong Kong’s universities had gone up the list, three had fallen, as one remained stationary and another joined the charts.

The company behind the Asian University Rankings 2024 also announced on Wednesday that the city’s universities had produced exceptionally high-impact research, as shown by their performance in the category of citations per paper.

“Hong Kong’s universities stand out for their scholarly influence, yet they fall behind in research output,” Quacquarelli Symonds Senior Vice-President Ben Sowter said.