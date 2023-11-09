In his speech, Chan urged students to seize the opportunities offered by the country’s development and make positive contributions to society.

A university spokesman said varsity president Rocky Tuan Sung-chi was absent due to sickness. Provost Alan Chan Kam-leung gave a speech at the event instead.

Two students at the university, which has faced controversy in recent years, have reportedly been taken away by security guards after they asked others to write on paper what they expected from the campus and stick it onto cardboard placards outside the venue of the ceremony.

The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) warned students not to disrupt its three-day graduation ceremony, which began on Thursday without its president at the event, reminding them to adhere to the varsity’s new codes of conduct.

Tuan was seen at a concert performed by cellist Yo-Yo Ma and the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre on Wednesday night, an event marking the university’s 60th anniversary.

Tuan and Chan sent a joint email to students earlier in the day to remind them of the university’s new codes of conduct, issued in August, to ensure a “safe, enjoyable and respectful” graduation ceremony.

“The university has a zero-tolerance policy for any act which seeks to disrupt the order of proceedings or the wider gathering of people on the University Mall or elsewhere on campus,” they said in the email.

“Students are reminded that the behaviour expected of students has recently been summarised in the university’s Honour Code and Code of Conduct for Students, which should be respected at all times.”

On Thursday, two students were taken away by security guards after they placed cardboard placards outside the venue of the ceremony, encouraging others to write what they expected from the university. A campus staff member was seen reading the rules of the graduation ceremony to them.

The email by Tuan and Chan was sent as the university had seen many student protests at graduation ceremonies over the years.

In 2019, the ceremony was abruptly halted after students chanted slogans as the national anthem was being played. The university decided to end the event immediately after degrees had been conferred by Tuan because of “special circumstances”.

The following year, the ceremony was moved online but at least eight students were eventually arrested on campus by national security police in connection with a protest at the school on the day of the event, in which people had chanted separatist slogans.

According to an internal email sent in August, Provost Chan said the university had formulated and approved a new Honour Code and Code of Conduct for students to raise “awareness of the importance of academic honesty and personal integrity and CUHK’s expectations of its students in these respects”.

“Students of CUHK are expected to maintain and uphold the highest standard of integrity and honesty in their academic and personal lives, respect the rights of others and abide by the law,” Chan said in the email.

Students wearing black graduation gowns and Guy Fawkes masks march at Chinese University in November, 2020. Photo: Getty Images

The Honour Code, he said, reaffirmed their strong commitment to upholding the school’s core values, while the Code of Conduct summarised its existing rules, policies and procedures governing student conduct.

“As a whole, without introducing any new policy or changing any of the university’s existing regulations, it accentuates the expectations CUHK places on all of its students in both academic conduct and personal behaviour,” he added.

The two codes were introduced in the current academic year.

The university campus became a battleground between police and anti-government protesters during the 2019 social unrest, sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill.

President Tuan, reappointed last year, also faced criticism by the pro-establishment camp, which accused him of being sympathetic to student protesters.

Earlier this month, the Legislative Council passed a controversial bill shaking up the university’s governing council by increasing the number of external members and changing how the president was appointed, without the backing of the governing body.