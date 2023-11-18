The number of Hong Kong students studying for undergraduate degrees in the United States in the last academic year has hit a record low, US government statistics have shown.

The US Department of State’s Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs and the Institute of International Education recently released figures that showed a decline in undergraduate numbers from the city for nine years in a row.

The latest figures were the lowest since the statistics became available in 2000 and is just half the peak level.

Only 3,021 undergraduate students from Hong Kong were studying in the US in the last academic year, a drop of more than 8 per cent on 2021-22, and less than half of the 6,200-plus peak recorded in 2002-03.

An education expo is held in Hong Kong. The shrinking presence of Hong Kong undergraduates in the US contrasted with a general increase in overseas student numbers after four years of Covid travel curbs. Photo: Nora Tam

Jeannie Tse, the country manager of EF Education First Hong Kong and Macau, said the low figures were linked to fears over personal safety in the US, including racism, riots and political tensions with China.