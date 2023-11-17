“I have had the unique privilege of literally falling quite a bit. I have fallen off buses, landed on my face, on my butt, fallen off bridges … I know the satisfaction of getting up, dusting yourself off, and trying again … until you eventually learn to fly,” she said.

In her speech, Malaysian-born Yeoh expressed gratitude for being awarded the degree in Hong Kong, the city where she started her film career and which would “always hold a special place” in her heart, while encouraging the audience not to give up.

The action movie star, no stranger to Hollywood red carpets, strode onto the stage at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology to receive an honorary doctoral degree in humanities in recognition of her success in the film industry, advocacy work for women and the underprivileged, and her sports and charity participation.

Bounce back from failure until you learn to fly. That was the lesson Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh shared at a university graduation ceremony in Hong Kong on Friday as she received her first academic honour in a city she holds dear.

“Every failure is a lesson, and how we react to those lessons is what makes us, what makes up a human life.”

Yeoh, who made history as the first Asian woman to win a best-actress Oscar for her multifaceted performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, said she was “humbled” to receive the “immense distinction” from the university.

She made a connection between the arts and sciences, saying the two disciplines were both “trying to tap into something bigger than ourselves” in a search for the unknown.

The actress, whose first love was ballet and who started dancing at the age of four, did not receive any martial arts training until she landed a role in police action movie Yes Madam! in 1985.

She described herself as a “hunter for truth” when she journeyed into various aspects of life in different roles.

But one hat she had not worn until Friday morning was a doctoral tam, and she joked about how terrified she felt to be sitting beside academics and receiving an academic recognition.

“This honour is obviously unique in comparison to most of the awards I have received as an actress,” she said.

“I assure you, I am not of those who are standing before some of the brightest, most educated minds in the world.”

Michelle Yeoh joked that she was terrified to be sharing the stage with academics. Photo: Edmond So

She said cinema had advanced only because of great technological innovations, involving the fields of engineering, science and technology that graduates would enter.

“I look forward to applauding your accomplishments, just as you have applauded mine,” she told the audience which included five other honorary degree awardees.

Speaking to the press later, Yeoh revealed that her “strong bond” with Hong Kong had led her to keep on searching for projects that could have an impact on society.

“We have so many stories here. This is where I come from … I have at least two projects in mind to do here and in China,” she said, without elaborating.