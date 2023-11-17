Nearly half of Hong Kong pupils secured a Primary One spot at their preferred school, the highest rate in 16 years, education authorities revealed on Friday, amid a decline in student numbers.

The Education Bureau said that of the 42,277 children who applied for discretionary places in government and aided primary schools for the next academic year, 21,086, or 49.9 per cent, had been accepted.

A total of 11,138 places went to children with siblings studying or parents working at the schools. The remaining 9,948 were selected according to a points system that gave advantage to firstborn children, those sharing a similar religious affiliation as the school, and those whose parents are graduates of the same educational institution.

The results are set to be released on Monday.

Primary school admission rate reaches 16-year high. Photo: Sam Tsang

Under the Primary One admission system, each government or aided school may reserve about 50 per cent of its total spots for discretionary applicants. The remaining places will be used for central allocation at a later stage.