Hong Kong pupils have scored some of the lowest marks for an annual citywide assessment spanning Chinese, English and mathematics since its introduction almost 20 years ago, with the Education Bureau attributing the drop to a three-year testing hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bureau on Monday announced the attainment rates for the Territory-wide System Assessment (TSA), which was introduced in 2004 and currently covers Primary Three, Primary Six and Secondary Three students.

According to the data, the percentage of pupils who achieved a basic level of competency across the three subjects represented a decline for all age groups compared with 2019 and some of the lowest overall figures on record.

The bureau said the drop in student performance fell within an “acceptable range” and aligned with the results of other “large-scale international assessments”.

A breakdown of the data showed the most significant drop was among Primary Six students sitting the English assessment. The attainment rate stood at 64.3 this year, down from 72.9 in 2019, with the figure being the lowest on record.