South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Education in Hong Kong
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Rising suicide rates among school pupils have alarmed education authorities. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong KongEducation

Post-pandemic challenges main cause of rise in suicides among Hong Kong primary and secondary pupils, education chief says

  • At least 28 pupils have taken their own lives so far this year, marking 12 per cent increase over all of 2022
  • ‘It is believed that the upwards trend may be affected by the pandemic and the greater challenges facing students after the return to normality,’ Christine Choi says
Education in Hong Kong
William Yiu
Why you can trust SCMP

Suicides among Hong Kong primary and secondary school pupils have been on the rise, education authorities have found, citing the challenges of returning to pre-pandemic normality as the main factor.

The number of suspected suicide cases reported by all primary and secondary schools in the city stood at 25 in 2022, 25 in 2021 and 21 in 2020, Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin told the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

But the city has logged at least 28 student suicides so far this year, including one that was reported by the media in November. The figure represents an increase of 12 per cent compared with the whole of last year.

“It is believed that the upwards trend may be affected by the pandemic and the greater challenges facing students after the return to normality,” Choi said.

An empty Hong Kong school classroom. Authorities say primary and secondary pupils may feel pressured by approaching exams. Photo: Robert Ng

She revealed that the government had reviewed the recent suicide cases and analysed the risk factors that had emerged.

“The major risk factors are related to interpersonal relationships including family, social, relationship and personal problems, such as learning and school adjustment, depressed mood and mental illness,” the secretary said.

‘Reduce Hong Kong teachers’ workload to support pupils’ mental health’

According to the Education Bureau chief, students may feel pressured by approaching tests and exams as they still need time to gradually adapt to changes brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hong Kong education authorities earlier announced they would give primary and secondary schools a grant of HK$80,000 (US$10,245) each to promote mental health and told them to review the workload of pupils after a surge in the number of teenagers who took their own lives, or tried to, over the last three months.

Choi on Wednesday said the total amount of the grants amounted to HK$80 million.

Secretary for Education Christine Choi says post-pandemic challenges are the main cause of pupil suicide. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

The bureau said school principals could then directly refer students with severe mental health needs to the psychiatric specialist services of the Hospital Authority, which would offer them priority.

In an earlier report, the bureau reminded schools to review pupils’ timetables and workload, as well as arrangements for assessments according to their abilities to ensure they had enough time and space to relieve stress.

‘Therapy can help Hong Kong youth with mental issues linked to parental fights’

Under normal circumstances, students spend an average of about seven hours in school every day, including two breaks lasting about 20 minutes each and a lunch break of about one hour.

“We call on all primary and secondary schools to review the current timetable in accordance with the … instructions, or consider extending recess and lunch times appropriately at certain periods such as before examination periods,” the bureau said.

If you have suicidal thoughts, or you know someone who is, help is available. For Hong Kong, dial +852 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or +852 2382 0000 for Suicide Prevention Services. In the US, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or +1 800 273 8255. For a list of other nations’ helplines, see this page.
Post