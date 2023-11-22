Post-pandemic challenges main cause of rise in suicides among Hong Kong primary and secondary pupils, education chief says
- At least 28 pupils have taken their own lives so far this year, marking 12 per cent increase over all of 2022
- ‘It is believed that the upwards trend may be affected by the pandemic and the greater challenges facing students after the return to normality,’ Christine Choi says
Suicides among Hong Kong primary and secondary school pupils have been on the rise, education authorities have found, citing the challenges of returning to pre-pandemic normality as the main factor.
The number of suspected suicide cases reported by all primary and secondary schools in the city stood at 25 in 2022, 25 in 2021 and 21 in 2020, Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin told the Legislative Council on Wednesday.
But the city has logged at least 28 student suicides so far this year, including one that was reported by the media in November. The figure represents an increase of 12 per cent compared with the whole of last year.
“It is believed that the upwards trend may be affected by the pandemic and the greater challenges facing students after the return to normality,” Choi said.
She revealed that the government had reviewed the recent suicide cases and analysed the risk factors that had emerged.
“The major risk factors are related to interpersonal relationships including family, social, relationship and personal problems, such as learning and school adjustment, depressed mood and mental illness,” the secretary said.
According to the Education Bureau chief, students may feel pressured by approaching tests and exams as they still need time to gradually adapt to changes brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Choi on Wednesday said the total amount of the grants amounted to HK$80 million.
The bureau said school principals could then directly refer students with severe mental health needs to the psychiatric specialist services of the Hospital Authority, which would offer them priority.
In an earlier report, the bureau reminded schools to review pupils’ timetables and workload, as well as arrangements for assessments according to their abilities to ensure they had enough time and space to relieve stress.
Under normal circumstances, students spend an average of about seven hours in school every day, including two breaks lasting about 20 minutes each and a lunch break of about one hour.
“We call on all primary and secondary schools to review the current timetable in accordance with the … instructions, or consider extending recess and lunch times appropriately at certain periods such as before examination periods,” the bureau said.