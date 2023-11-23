He added the new subject was largely based on general studies, and that “national education” was not new to schools.

“The subject is enriched with elements of Chinese culture, history and geography, and aims to nurture students with a sense of country, affection for the Chinese people, and a sense of national identity, in a bid to implement education on patriotism,” said Paul Lee Kin-wan, the bureau’s chief curriculum development officer.

The new “humanities” curriculum, alongside a new science course, will replace general studies in primary schools and put significant focus on patriotic education.

Officials on Thursday said Primary One pupils would be taught to love the nation and learn that “without a country, there is no family” from the 2025-26 academic year.

Hong Kong primary school pupils will be required to learn about the country’s achievements under the Chinese Communist Party and the national security law in a compulsory subject designed to promote patriotism, the Education Bureau has said.

Lee said the humanities curriculum also included sex education, financial affairs, economics, and green living.

The curriculum framework was released after Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said in last month’s policy address that the new subject would replace general studies, launched in 1996.

The old subject will be replaced with humanities and science from September 2025, and those teaching the subject will have to attend training sessions, with 4,000 places available every year.

The new subjects were the government’s response to a patriotic education law passed last month by the nation’s top legislative body, the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

The legislation established the content, goals, guiding principles and leadership mechanism for patriotic education, as well as the responsibilities of the departments involved.

The draft curriculum framework released last Tuesday said Primary One pupils should be taught that they were Chinese and should respect and love their country.

They should also learn that the national and Hong Kong flags and emblems should not be mutilated or defaced.

Primary Two pupils will be taught that Hong Kong has been an inalienable part of China from ancient times.

Youngsters at Primary Three level will be expected to learn about national security legislation and its importance and how the People’s Liberation Army can participate in city charitable activities in addition to its defence role.

Primary Five pupils should know that former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping was the architect of China’s reform and opening-up.

They will also learn about Hong Kong’s role in the Greater Bay Area and the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as gain an understanding of the importance of homeland and cultural security.

The bay area scheme is Beijing’s plan to make Hong Kong, Macau and nine mainland Chinese cities into an integrated economic powerhouse.

Pupils in Primary Six will have to learn about the achievements and the latest developments under the Communist Party, such as the alleviation of poverty and advances in aerospace technology.

They should also learn about the reasons behind President Xi Jinping’s 2022 quote that “a nation will prosper only when its young people thrive”.

The older children will also be expected to grasp how the national security law was enacted and that the city had a responsibility to safeguard national security.

They will also have to to acquire knowledge about the enforcement agencies.

Primary One to Two pupils will have two lessons a week and older students will have two to three.

Some teachers in 2019 and 2020 were accused of promoting their personal political views against the city government and Beijing, and of the use of “biased” teaching materials in breach of the Basic Law.

Some were later struck off the teaching register.

Lee said he believed that teachers in Hong Kong were now professional and that schools would be held accountable for their production of teaching materials.