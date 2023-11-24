Patriotic education on the Chinese Communist Party and the national security law will make up only a small part of a new Hong Kong humanities curriculum for primary schools, one of the course’s designers has said.

Choy Sai-hung, the chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee on Primary Humanities Curriculum, on Friday said new materials on national security and the development of the Communist Party would form about 10 per cent of the subject, with the rest remaining largely the same as the general studies course it was replacing.

“There is not much [new course material] added to humanities … we estimate about 90 per cent of the content will be based on general studies, with the part about China and the national security law taking up the rest,” Choy, whose committee falls under the Education Bureau, told a radio programme.

The new curriculum was first mentioned in Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu’s policy address last month. The bureau on Thursday offered further details on how it would replace general studies with two courses on humanities and science from the 2025-26 academic year.