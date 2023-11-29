“For instance, the bookstore operator was only required not to use [the shop] or cause or permit [it] to be used for any unlawful or immoral purpose, and not to display or sell merchandise of obscene or immoral nature,” the auditor said.

In a report released on Wednesday, the Audit Commission said the university had yet to incorporate national security safeguards in its tender documents, contracts and guidelines, calling on the institution to strengthen its “guidance and regulations” for facilities operated by external contractors.

“However, [the university] did not issue any guidelines related to the safeguarding of national security for the operation of the bookstore.”

The commission has urged the university president to provide guidance to those overseeing campus facilities. Photo: Jelly Tse

The report is the latest in a turbulent year for the publicly funded university and comes just weeks after the legislature’s passing of a controversial bill shaking up its governing council.

The commission urged the university’s vice-chancellor to provide guidance to those overseeing campus facilities, as well as incorporate clauses in tender documents and contracts to allow disqualification of tenderers and termination of agreements in the interest of national security.

Chinese University said it “welcomed” the Audit Commission’s findings, noting that all contracts had a clause stating operators needed to adhere to Hong Kong’s laws.

“This clause will be revised as soon as possible to specify the inclusion of the national security law,” it said.

The law, imposed by Beijing on the city in June 2020 following months of anti-government protests, criminalises acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Article 9 of the law dictates that the government will take “necessary measures to strengthen public communication, guidance, supervision and regulation over matters concerning national security, including those relating to schools, universities, social organisations, the media and the internet”.

Chinese University is one of eight tertiary institutions that receives public funding through the University Grants Committee.

In its report, the auditor called on the university to step up its monitoring of operations at campus facilities. The commission said it carried out numerous site visits and found operators were providing services that were prohibited under their contracts.

In one example, it discovered the bookstore was selling miniature rechargeable fans and toy dolls, products which fell outside those stipulated in the agreements.

It also found all of the catering outlets had failed to obtain a food business licence, and none served students and staff exclusively.

The commission also concluded there was “limited competition” in tendering exercises owing to “lukewarm” interest from external operators looking to use campus facilities. In two-thirds of the exercises analysed, the auditor found fewer than three tenders were received.

It also highlighted that the operators of a supermarket, convenience store, hair salon and the bookstore had not changed since 1981, 2001, 2005 and 2012, respectively.

The commission called on the university to “explore measures to attract more potential operators to submit tenders and step up the publicity of tender invitations”.

In its response to the report, the university said it had turned to an e-procurement system and would promote the use of digital submissions for future tenders.

“The university was pleased to cooperate with the Audit Commission’s field work, and we look forward to implementing the report’s findings,” it said.

Chinese University vice-chancellor and president Rocky Tuan attending a ceremony in 2018. His reappointment last year drew criticism from the pro-establishment camp. Photo: David Wong

University council member Bill Tang Ka-piu said the findings on tenders raised concerns and the governing body would follow up.

Tang, one of three lawmakers behind a controversial bill to shake up the council, said he agreed with the criticism on the lack of national security safeguards, and management should have known better as the law had already been in effect for three years.

Catering sector lawmaker Tommy Cheung Yu-yan, a fellow member of the governing council, said he believed the concerns in the report were valid and he accepted the response from management.

Heung Shu-fai, a council member who had opposed the governing body overhaul, said the report focused on “petty and trivial issues not worth the manpower spent”, but the only option for the university was “to swallow it”.

The Post contacted Commercial Press, which runs the bookstore, for comment. The firm referred the request to its parent company, SUP Retail, which had yet to respond at the time of publication.

Asked whether the other publicly funded universities would also face scrutiny, the commission said it carried out value-for-money (VFM) audits “when the situation warrants an in-depth review of the subject concerned”.

The commission said it took into account many factors when determining whether to carry out a VFM audit, including possible “risks and systemic issues” and the added value of the report. The prospect of auditing other publicly funded universities in future would be determined by those factors, it said.

The institution has garnered widespread public attention this year.

Earlier this month, the Legislative Council passed the controversial bill overhauling the university’s governing council by increasing the number of external members and changing the process for appointing the president.

The city’s anti-graft agency in August said it was looking into allegations of corruption, misconduct in public office and misappropriation of funds in connection with the operation of a medical research centre at the university.

The university, one of the city’s oldest and which consistently places highly in international rankings, is led by Rocky Tuan Sung-chi.

Tuan’s reappointment last year drew criticism from the pro-establishment camp. Some complained it amounted to rewarding him for his actions during the 2019 social unrest, when he was accused of showing sympathy for student protesters.