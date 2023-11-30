Speaking at the opening ceremony at the Science Museum on Thursday, Lin Xiqiang, the deputy director general of China’s Manned Space Agency, said he hoped the exhibition would help Hongkongers better understand and take part in flight engineering.

While Hong Kong hosted similar exhibitions in 2003, 2008 and 2012, the organising team felt the 30th anniversary of the programme deserved a grand effort.

The China Manned Space Exhibition at the Science Museum and the Museum of History explores the technical and engineering feats underpinning the country’s space programme and its development over the past three decades. The exhibition will run from Friday to February 18, and admission is free.

“So much has happened in 30 years … there have been many advancements and innovative technologies, so we thought it was meaningful to have two connected exhibitions to give a comprehensive introduction to the public,” said Kenus Yan Chui-ho, a curator at the science museum.

More than 30 items will be on display, including the re-entry capsule from the Shenzhou-10 mission. The exhibition also features interactive installations such as one that mimics the experience of using a joystick to dock with the space station.

Planning and curating the exhibition took several months, according to Lawrence Lee Wai-kwan, the director of the science museum. He said engineers needed to test whether the floor was strong enough to bear the weight of the three-tonne (6,613lbs) return capsule from the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft before installing it.

“It is an important milestone for China to climb the peak of science and technology and build a strong country in these areas,” said Lin, who is leading a 17-strong delegation to the city. “In the new era, China’s manned space flight will embark on a new journey and contribute to development in space.”

No 2 city official Eric Chan Kwok-ki, who also spoke at the opening ceremony, said he hoped the exhibition would inspire young people to become interested in space science and consider a career in the aerospace industry.

“Hong Kong supports the space aspirations of its young people,” chief secretary Chan said.

China began its space programme in 1992, kicking off a three-stage plan to gradually increase its capabilities in exploration and experimentation, and ultimately establish its own manned outpost orbiting the Earth.

It achieved that milestone last November, when astronauts on the Shenzhou-14 mission – led by Chen Dong, a member of the visiting delegation and head of the astronaut corps – helped complete the construction of the Tiangong space station. The name of the outpost means “sky palace” in English.

Panoramic photos showing the station in its full form for the first time were released on Tuesday, coinciding with the delegation’s visit.

Hong Kong student Vincent Zheng Jun-cheng, 14, who was selected to take part in an annual camp for aspiring astronauts in mainland China earlier this year, said he felt initiatives such as the exhibition and opportunities to hear from space professionals in person helped increase public interest in the sector.

Members of the visiting delegation, the first one featuring Chinese astronauts since 2012, have had a packed itinerary since arriving in the city on Tuesday. They have taken part in talks with local students and a performance at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

“I was inspired to meet them and hear not just why, but how they became astronauts,” said Zheng, adding that he hoped to become a space science researcher in future.

The delegation divided into two groups in the afternoon and met students at Polytechnic University and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

About 700 faculty members and students attended the session at PolyU with Shenzhou-12 astronaut Liu Boming, along with two experts from the delegation.

Student Lui Ho-Ching, space system engineer Eno Lam and student Chen Long Brandon at PolyU. Photo: Oscar Liu

Speaking with the guests on stage, Brandon Chen Long, a PhD student in land surveying and geoinformatics, said he found Liu’s discussion of the challenges he faced during an extravehicular activity while conducting repairs outside the space station deeply interesting.

“He was tasked with inserting a component onto the space station, but he stared into the pitch-black void of space and felt uneasy being alone,” Chen said. “He managed to keep his composure, analysing the situation and completing the task successfully. His determination and problem-solving skills inspire me.”

Chen, who took part in selection and evaluation work for the landing zones of the Chang’e 4 and Tianwen-1 missions, said he hoped to become a payload specialist in the future and bring his team’s research to the space station.

Fourth-year student Lui Ho-ching said talking with an astronaut and gaining first-hand understanding of the work involved was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Shenzhou-15 astronaut Zhang Lu and Shenzhou-13 astronaut Wang Yaping went to the University of Science and Technology meeting with students and faculty members.