“The coverage of our scrutiny is all-encompassing, touching on every institution about its use of every dollar,” he said.

Director of audit Nelson Lam Chi-yuen on Saturday did not rule out looking into other tertiary institutions in future, noting the commission was tasked with carrying out value-for-money reviews of all organisations that received public funds.

The head of Hong Kong’s Audit Commission has brushed off accusations over deliberate targeting of Chinese University in its latest investigation, saying it scrutinises all use of public money regardless of the institution involved.

“When the situation warrants, we will look into the use of public money in every aspect. The scrutiny covers all universities and tertiary institutions.”

Lam said the public spending watchdog had conducted checks on other tertiary institutions, adding that full audits would look into every aspect of legal compliance, which included the national security law.

“People may not have seen us audit only one single university [previously],” he said. “But in future, the chances are we will look into all other universities for every dollar they receive from the government. We’ll also see if the institution concerned has complied with the law, including the national security law.”

He was responding to accusations that the commission had singled out Chinese University for scrutiny in its latest auditing exercise.

Released this week, the audit report was the latest addition to a turbulent year for the publicly funded university and came just weeks after the legislature’s passing of a controversial bill shaking up its governing council.

A dining area on campus. The commission has urged the university president to provide guidance to those overseeing the facilities. Photo: Jelly Tse

In the report, the commission said the university had yet to incorporate national security safeguards in its tender documents, contracts and guidelines, calling on the institution to strengthen its “guidance and regulations” for facilities operated by external contractors. One example it cited was the lack of national security guidelines for the operation of the bookstore.

Chinese University said it “welcomed” the findings and it would revise all contracts to specify that operators needed to adhere to local legislation, including the national security law.

The legislation, imposed by Beijing on the city in June 2020 following months of anti-government protests, criminalises acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Lam said the university had accepted the report’s findings and agreed to roll out improvement measures.

But Heung Shu-fai, a council member who had opposed the governing body overhaul, earlier said the report focused on “petty and trivial issues not worth the manpower spent”, and the only option for the university was “to swallow it”.

The report found the university’s bookstore was selling miniature rechargeable fans and toy dolls, products which fell outside those stipulated in the agreements.

It also said that all of the catering outlets had failed to obtain a food business licence, and none served students and staff exclusively.

The operators of a supermarket, convenience store, hair salon and the bookstore had not changed since 1981, 2001, 2005 and 2012, respectively, according to the audit.