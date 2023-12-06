South China Morning Post
A total of 31 suspected pupil suicide cases have been registered in the first 11 months of 2023. Photo: Shutterstock
‘Affected by the pandemic’: number of suspected suicides among Hong Kong pupils rises to 31, more than twice that of 2018

  • Monthly average of suicide cases among primary and secondary school pupils rises from less than two in last five years to nearly three in 2023
  • ‘It is believed that the upwards trend may be affected by the pandemic and the greater challenges students faced after the return to normality,’ education minister says
William Yiu
The number of suspected suicide cases among Hong Kong primary and secondary school pupils has increased to 31 in the first 11 months of this year, more than double the figure recorded in the whole of 2018, despite efforts by education authorities to prevent tragedies.

“In the past five years, 2018 to 2022, the numbers of suspected fatal student suicide cases reported by all primary and secondary schools in the territory were 14, 23, 21, 25 and 25 respectively, while the number as of November 2023 is 31,” Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin told lawmakers on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 pandemic is behind the surge of pupil suicide cases, Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin says. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

The latest figure increased by about 30 per cent compared with the average of the past three years under the pandemic and was more than double the number in 2018, the year before the social unrest.

The monthly average of such suicide cases has risen from less than two in the last five years to nearly three in 2023.

In a circular issued on November 9, the Education Bureau urged the school sector to hold both “Spread the Love, Care and Shine” campaign and “Mental Health Day” in the same month to strengthen the adaptive ability and stress resistance of pupils, as well as guide them to cope with pressure.

Choi reiterated that the Covid-19 pandemic was behind the surge of cases.

“It is believed that the upwards trend may be affected by the pandemic and the greater challenges students faced after the return to normality,” she said.

She added the bureau had received from parents three complaint cases related to academic pressure in the past three years, which the education authorities requested the schools to investigate.

The Education Bureau has received three complaints related to academic pressure in the past three years. Photo: RTHK

The minister also said the government would implement the “Three-Tier School-based Emergency Mechanism” in all secondary schools this month and the next to identify and support higher-risk pupils at an early stage.

The mechanism comes with an “off-campus support network” to enhance “external support” for schools facing difficulty in deploying manpower to meet the needs of students.

It also allows school principals to refer pupils with severe mental health needs to the psychiatric specialist services of the Hospital Authority.

The authority had 381 psychiatrists as of March 31 this year, while the attendance at the psychiatric specialist outpatient clinics stood at nearly 970,000 in 2022-23.

Choi said the authority had introduced a programme allowing its patients in a stable condition to receive private medical services to shorten the waiting time of psychiatric specialist outpatient clinics since last year.

If you have suicidal thoughts, or you know someone who is, help is available. For Hong Kong, dial +852 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or +852 2382 0000 for Suicide Prevention Services. In the US, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or +1 800 273 8255. For a list of other nations’ helplines, see this page.
