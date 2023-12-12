Choi acknowledged the tool’s power in reshaping education but also expressed her concerns over the potential for plagiarism and a decline in critical thinking skills.

Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin was addressing the Principals’ Forum on Tuesday, when more than 200 school heads and teachers gathered to discuss the opportunities and challenges AI presented.

“AI is undoubtedly a powerful tool that has the potential to reshape the learning and teaching landscape,” she told the forum organised by the Post. “It also brings about opportunities for students, educators and the entire education ecosystem to thrive and shine.

“[AI] is well known for its remarkable strength in facilitating personalised learning. It enables students … to learn at their own pace by adjusting content and pace to suit individual learning needs.”

Panellists discuss AI and its use in the classroom at the Principals’ Forum. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

Noting the technology had been quickly adopted in classrooms over the past 12 months with the popularisation of ChatGPT, Choi reminded the audience of the dangers such tools carried if proper integration and ethics were not prioritised.

“Our prominent concern is the possible use of generating AI by students to complete homework assignments,” she said. “This raises issues of academic dishonesty, plagiarism and excessive dependence that can undermine their learning process, critical thinking abilities and the development of essential skills.

“It is essential for teachers to exercise professional judgment.”

Keynote speaker Fred Sheu, national technology officer at Microsoft Hong Kong, also addressed the potential harm of AI while acknowledging its important role in education.

He highlighted the necessity for an understanding of AI ethics in schools, as well as a thorough understanding of the tool’s bias, in order to avoid misuse of the technology.

Sheu noted that teachers took to the streets in the 1960s to protest the use of calculators in the classroom, but they were now a crucial aid to learning maths, and educators faced the same situation today with AI.

Preface Founder and CEO Tommie Lo at the forum. Progress in the field of education required forming and executing the correct perspective to effectively adapt, he said. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

Tommie Lo, founder and CEO of tech-enabling company Preface, said discussion of AI should address new practices as progress in the field of education required forming and executing the correct perspective to effectively adapt.

Lo’s sentiments were echoed by Jack Wong, account director of LinkedIn Hong Kong, who said soft skills had quickly become the most marketable assets of employees as workers were required to adapt to new technology.

“Some of the top skills … were things like flexibility, professional ethics and self-management,” he said. “The next generation when they enter the workforce … they are going to have to learn how to adapt to new skills and new tech that probably doesn’t even exist right now.”

LinkedIn Hong Kong account director Jack Wong told the forum that flexibility, professional ethics and self-management were highly prized in workers. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

Catherine So, the chief executive office of the Post, said: “I’m thrilled that we have gathered such a diverse group of principals, tech innovators and business leaders here today to delve into the rapid adoption and advancement of AI, and to reimagine, reshape and redefine the approaches of learning and teaching.”

The Education Bureau, Hong Kong Principals’ Institute and Hong Kong Direct Subsidy Scheme Schools Council are the forum’s founding organisations. Preface and CTF Education Group are the platinum and gold sponsors of the event, respectively.