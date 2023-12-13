The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has fired its vice-president with immediate effect, saying it no longer has confidence in his ability and willingness to support the institution’s work.

The dismissal of Eric Ng Shu-pui was announced by university’s governing council on Wednesday afternoon, hours after it passed a resolution on the issue at a meeting.

Ng, who signed a petition against the council’s restructuring and was accused of sending out a meeting agenda without the chairman’s consent, was vice-president of administration and the university’s secretary.

The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng

Council chairman John Chai Yat-chiu said Professor Alan Chan Kam-leung would oversee the vice-president’s work until a successor was appointed.