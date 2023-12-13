Chinese University of Hong Kong fires vice-president who signed petition against governing body’s restructuring
- Dismissal of Eric Ng announced by university’s governing council on Wednesday afternoon
- Council said it no longer had confidence in his ability and willingness to support the university’s work
The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has fired its vice-president with immediate effect, saying it no longer has confidence in his ability and willingness to support the institution’s work.
The dismissal of Eric Ng Shu-pui was announced by university’s governing council on Wednesday afternoon, hours after it passed a resolution on the issue at a meeting.
Ng, who signed a petition against the council’s restructuring and was accused of sending out a meeting agenda without the chairman’s consent, was vice-president of administration and the university’s secretary.
Council chairman John Chai Yat-chiu said Professor Alan Chan Kam-leung would oversee the vice-president’s work until a successor was appointed.
Amelia Wong, the deputy secretary, has been appointed as university secretary.
“Having regard to the concerns on the behaviour and actions of the university secretary, Mr Eric Ng, in relation to matters pertinent to the work of the council in the past months, the council no longer has confidence in Mr Ng’s ability or willingness to support the work of the council in a way that is expected of a senior officer in that position in line with good governance principles,” Chai said.
“The council has therefore resolved that, in the interest of ensuring effective and efficient functioning of the council and of the university, to terminate the employment of Mr Ng with CUHK under the terms of his employment contract and in accordance with the applicable laws, with immediate effect by paying cash in lieu of the requisite notice.”
Ng was dismissed less than two months after the Legislative Council passed a controversial bill shaking up CUHK’s governing council by increasing the number of external members and changing how the president is appointed.
The bill – proposed by lawmakers Tommy Cheung Yu-yan, Bill Tang Ka-piu and Edward Lau Kwok-fan, who all sit on the university council – allows external appointees to dominate the body.
A petition in July against the reforms gathered almost 1,600 signatures from alumni, including Ng, and some former officials and business leaders such as Greater Bay Airlines chief executive Stanley Hui Hon-chung and Lingnan University president Leonard Cheng Kwok-hon.
Ng’s move drew criticism from former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying, who accused him of giving up his neutrality and joining opponents to petition against the bill.