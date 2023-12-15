Two days before, the council suddenly decided to sack its secretary, university vice-president Eric Ng Shu-pui.

The other two are Peter Kung, a former vice-president of KPMG China and a National Committee member on the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the country’s top political advisory body, as well as Dr Luk Che-chung, the former chief executive of the Hospital Authority’s Hong Kong West Cluster.

He had previously signed a petition against the body’s restructuring proposed by three lawmakers and was accused of sending out a meeting agenda without the chairman’s consent.

According to the university’s website on Friday, Poon’s appointment was “determined” by the council and the body had “appointed” the other four members, who are all Hong Kong residents. At least one of the group is a university alumni.

The council had 23 members as of Friday, with only three of the body holding internal positions within the university. Further appointments are expected.

CUHK on Friday said it welcomed the continued progress on council appointments and looked forward to more members joining the body.

Deputy university secretary Amelia Wong Chan Wai-ping was appointed to take over the position.

On November 1, the Legislative Council passed a controversial bill to shake up CUHK’s governing body.

The proposal included reducing the council from 55 members to 34, bringing down the proportion of academic councillors and increasing the voting threshold for approving appointments for the dual office of university president and vice-chancellor.

On Wednesday, the council fired vice-president Ng with immediate effect and said it no longer had confidence in his ability and willingness to support the institution’s work.

Ng expressed “extreme regret” about the decision, saying he was not given a chance to respond to the allegations during an investigation.

The university, one of the oldest in Hong Kong and consistently placed in highly regarded annual rankings, has fallen under the spotlight in recent years.

Last year, University vice-chancellor Rocky Tuan Sung-chi drew the ire of the pro-establishment camp in response to his reappointment.

Some of the political bloc had argued the decision amounted to rewarding Tuan for his performance amid the 2019 social unrest, during which he was accused of showing sympathy towards protesting students.