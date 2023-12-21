Chinese University of Hong Kong names top surgeon as new head of medical school

A top surgeon has been named the new head of the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s medical school and is set to take up the position starting in February next year.

The university on Thursday said Professor Philip Chiu Wai-yan, currently an associate dean at the faculty, would succeed Professor Francis Chan Ka-leung, who had served in the position for more than 10 years.

An internationally renowned scholar on upper gastrointestinal surgery, Chiu joined the faculty in 2005. He is chief of the division of upper gastrointestinal and metabolic surgery at the school.

The Chinese University campus in Sha Tin. Professor Philip Chiu will take on the role of the dean of the faculty of medicine starting February. Photo: K. Y. Cheng

He is the director of the Multi-scale Medical Robotics Centre supported by the government’s InnoHK initiative, and also of the Endoscopy Centre at the university’s Institute of Digestive Disease.