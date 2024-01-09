“I believe now is an opportune moment for the university to search for a new vice-chancellor and president,” the internationally known biomedical scientist said.

Confirming the Post’s report, Tuan on Tuesday said he made his decision as a new governance structure had been implemented following the amendment of the Chinese University of Hong Kong Ordinance.

In a highly unusual move, Tuan submitted his resignation letter to the university council’s chairman on Monday, just one week after his new three-year term began on January 1.

Rocky Tuan Sung-chi has resigned as vice-chancellor of the Chinese University of Hong Kong and will leave the tertiary institution in a year to “ensure a smooth transition”.

“Serving the CUHK community has been an extraordinary honour and a privilege. Hong Kong is my home. It was humbling to be given the opportunity to return here and be entrusted with the noble responsibility to deliver the core mission of this great institution.”

Tuan said he would stay on in the role for one year as part of the leadership transition.

The 72-year-old professor had come under fire in recent months as the city’s lawmakers moved to overhaul the institution’s governing council. Tuan had refused to attend any Legislative Council meetings on the matter, citing illness.

The legislature in November last year passed a controversial bill to shake up the governing council by increasing the number of external members and changing how the president is appointed.

The changes included cutting the size of the council from 55 members to 34, lowering its proportion of academic councillors and increasing the voting threshold for approving the appointment of the president who also serves as vice-chancellor.

The council called the revamp an “important step” to improve governance.

A month after the overhaul, vice-president Eric Ng Shui-pui, who signed a petition against the restructuring proposal and was accused of sending out a meeting agenda without the chairman’s consent, was fired with immediate effect.

Student protesters at Chinese University in 2019. Rocky Tuan (centre, white shirt and tie) was accused of being too sympathetic towards the activists. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Hongkonger Tuan was also criticised during the 2019 social unrest, when he was accused of being too sympathetic towards student protesters.

He met groups of protesters on campus and issued an open letter that listed alleged police abuses and called on the government to hold an independent probe into the claims.

The move was condemned by the Chinese Communist Party’s mouthpiece and police groups, who accused the university of being “a hub of anti-China and pro-Hong Kong independence forces”.

Despite the controversies, the governing council reappointed Tuan in April 2022 for a three-year term commencing January 1, 2024.

Chinese University said in a statement that it was grateful to Tuan for his leadership and six years of dedicated service.

The university said the governing body would establish a committee, comprising the council chairman and three other members each nominated by the council and the senate, to advise on the appointment of the next vice-chancellor.

Bailey Chan Chung-hei, vice-convenor of the Joint College Student Unions, said Tuan’s resignation was sudden and students had not heard any news about the announcement.

“We understand his decision … We do not know his real reason for resigning and therefore we cannot even comment on whether we feel sorry for his resignation,” he said.

More to follow ...