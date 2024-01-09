University president Kim Mak Kin-wah celebrated the milestone and said the change would grant the institution fresh opportunities.

The permanent secretary for education on Tuesday gave the go-ahead for the Caritas Institute of Higher Education to change its name to Saint Francis University effective immediately, following a decision from the Chief Executive-in-Council.

An almost 40-year-old postsecondary college has received permission to rename itself Saint Francis University, becoming Hong Kong’s first Catholic varsity in an effort to create “more opportunities for quality learning”.

“The upgrade in title will open up more opportunities for quality learning in tertiary education and give recognition to youths who want to develop their profession,” he said. “After the name change, the university will continue to offer our distinctive curriculum.”

University president Kim Mak (centre) celebrates the change in status for the former college by cracking open a bottle of champagne. Photo: Jelly Tse

Kim said students graduating this year would receive graduation certificates with the university’s name on them. He promised that the upgrade would not lead to an increase in tuition fees.

The former college will become the city’s fourth self-financing postsecondary education institution to be granted university status.

The other three are Metropolitan University, Shue Yan University and Hang Seng University.

Mak said the fledgling university’s main purpose would be to attract students that matched its aspirations, while its enrolment methods and objectives would remain unchanged.

The university expressed its commitment to offering flexible and diversified study pathways that aligned with the needs of students and society.

It also planned to launch a nursing and allied health master’s course in the near future, as well as roll out more postgraduate programmes for different disciplines.

The institution was founded as Caritas Francis Hsu College in 1985, later receiving the go-ahead in 2010 to become a postsecondary college offering degree-level programmes.

The university is based in Tseung Kwan O and offers bachelor’s degrees in business and hospitality management, health sciences and design. The institution currently has about 3,000 full-time and 500 part-time students.

Students can also pursue degree and high diploma-level qualifications in fields such as techno-humanities, which focuses on artificial intelligence and communication technology.

The government’s decision to approve the upgrade considered factors such as the university’s range of programmes, research capability, size and scale, as well as governance and management, financial sustainability and the academic environment.

The institution has received accreditation for their bachelor programmes in general business administration, social work, as well as information and communication technology.

It also passed an institutional review by the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications in 2022, which concluded the former college had met the body’s research capability and student enrolment requirements.

Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin congratulated the university and said she trusted the private postsecondary sector would continue to play a pivotal role in nurturing talent that supported Hong Kong’s manpower needs.

The change in status reflected the government’s commitment to promoting the parallel development of the publicly funded and self-financing postsecondary education sectors to provide young people with quality, flexible and diversified study pathways.