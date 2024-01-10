Legislator Edward Lau Kwok-fan said that Tuan stepped down due to personal reasons, while Ng was fired because the council no longer believed in his ability to provide the level of governance expected of him.

The trio, who also sit on the university’s governing council, on Wednesday said their scrutiny over the two recent incidents did not target individuals.

The departure of the head of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) and the dismissal of his aide are not linked to a reform overhauling the institution’s governing council, lawmakers behind the controversial restructuring have said.

“The two incidents regarding vice-president Eric Ng Shu-pui and vice-chancellor Rocky Tuan Sung-chi cannot be grouped, they are two separate matters,” Lau added.

Rocky Tuan has resigned as CUHK vice-chancellor. Photo: Handout

Lau and his colleagues Tommy Cheung Yu-yan and Bill Tang Ka-piu put forward the bill to shake up the council at the university by increasing the number of external members and changing how the president is appointed.

The controversial reform was passed after earlier scandals involving governance at the university, which included changes to its emblem in 2022 that were dropped following an outcry. The three lawmakers earlier vowed to look into the incident.

Ng, who signed a petition against the overhaul and was accused of sending out a meeting agenda without the chairman’s consent, was sacked in December last year with immediate effect after the bill’s passage.

Tuan on Tuesday said he was quitting because of changes to how the university was governed after the council reform was passed.

“The three of us, no matter if it’s in restructuring the governing council or the incident regarding the school emblem, were focused on the issues, rather than any particular person,” Lau said. “From a standpoint of the long-term benefits of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, we hope the institution can do better.

“Regarding the council reform, it is a structural change, we are not targeting anyone in particular. We hope to improve the governance of the school.”

Eric Ng was fired as the university’s vice-president last year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Some of the biggest changes included cutting the size of the council from 55 members to 34, lowering its proportion of academic councillors and increasing the voting threshold for approving the appointment of the president who also serves as vice-chancellor.

The legislators have also repeatedly denied winning a battle to control the council, with Cheung saying that Tuan’s resignation was a personal decision.

“We do not agree that there was a battle in CUHK,” Lau said. “No one wants to use CUHK as a battlefield, we are just pushing the university to move in the direction of good governance.”

Asked about their expectations for the university’s new vice-chancellor, Tang said the university’s search committee would need to figure out how to strike a balance between tradition and internationalisation for any potential candidate.

“I am a Chinese University of Hong Kong alumnus and in the 60 years of the university that I am familiar with, I have seen that all of their vice-chancellors are top Chinese scholars,” he said.

“At the same time, CUHK and Hong Kong have been emphasising that we must strive towards internationalism regardless of academic development or scientific research capability.”