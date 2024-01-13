He also urged the government to subsidise those pursuing postgraduate studies at private institutions to upgrade their knowledge or switch careers.

Dr Kim Mak Kin-wah, president of Saint Francis University, said he hoped private institutions could raise the proportion of students from mainland China, Macau and Taiwan from the current 10 to 20 per cent to 40 per cent.

The head of Hong Kong’s newest private university has called for self-financing institutions to be allowed to accept more non-local students, just like public universities, to help establish the city as an international centre for higher education.

The new university was previously the Caritas Institute of Higher Education, founded in 1985 as Caritas Francis Hsu College. It obtained approval this month to become the city’s first Catholic university and the fourth private university.

Dr Kim Mak, president of Saint Francis University, says he hopes private institutions can raise the proportion of students from mainland China, Macau and Taiwan. Photo: May Tse

Mak said it took the institute 13 years to be upgraded. The process began in 2011 when it was granted degree-conferring status and started offering bachelor’s degree programmes.

“We had to get a lot of work done,” he said. “We deliberately had our programmes assessed by the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications to ensure transparency and the quality of our programmes.”

Situated in Tseung Kwan O in the New Territories, the university has 3,000 full-time and 500 part-time students. It offers five sub-degree and 12 degree courses and a master’s programme, with nursing and social work being the most popular.

Mak said the university had secured a site to extend its campus for its midterm development. He said it was not near the current campus, but could not disclose the location before completing relevant procedures.

He also said the university intended introducing new interdisciplinary programmes, particularly related to artificial intelligence (AI), as it was no longer enough to offer “pure arts or outdated computer programs”.

It has already begun focusing on techno-humanities, which encompasses AI, digital entertainment technology, language and culture and translation technology.

Mak said its translation and technology programme, for example, went beyond basic “manual translation” which was no longer adequate in current technology-oriented times.

“We are applying big data and new technology to translation,” he said. “How can we still translate manually when we have to translate a million pages?”

He said there was keen demand for translation especially as Hong Kong now wanted to tap the Middle East market, an Arabic speaking region.

“Although students do an arts programme in translation, they have to master technology too. Our graduates will not be defined by the traditional profession,” he added.

The government has also announced plans for the first university of applied sciences (UAS) this year, allowing private universities to rebrand themselves and offer alternative paths for those who wish to pursue careers in technical professions.

Mak said Saint Francis University supported applied learning, but stopped short of saying if it would apply to become a UAS.

Caritas Institute of Higher Education applied for university status last September and obtained approval on January 9 from the Executive Council, the government’s key decision-making body.

To qualify for its upgrade, it had to satisfy four criteria.

It had to obtain programme area accreditation status in at least three areas, demonstrate research capability, have at least 1,500 full-time students at degree level for the previous two years and clear an institutional review by the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications.

Caritas Francis Hsu College, which was founded in 1985, pictured in 2002.

Having programme area accreditation means an institution is considered competent to assess the quality of courses in specified areas up to a certain level. The institutional review is a comprehensive check of its governance, management, academic environment, finance, research and quality assurance.

The city’s three other private universities are Metropolitan University, Shue Yan University and Hang Seng University.

Although most of Saint Francis University’s students are Hongkongers, Mak said private universities should be allowed to take in the same proportion of non-locals as public universities.

“Let’s wait and see if we can attract non-local students after obtaining university status,” he said.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced in his policy address last October that the proportion of non-local students in public universities would be doubled to 40 per cent.

So far, mainland Chinese students have made up most of the non-locals in Hong Kong universities.

Currently, private postsecondary institutions have no restrictions on admitting non-locals, but there is a cap of 10 to 20 per cent on students from the mainland, Macau and Taiwan at some institutions.

In calling for subsidies for students doing postgraduate courses at private universities, Mak said current subsidies for the sector mainly covered undergraduate programmes.

“Some industries have been transformed and are winding down due to the rise of technology, so graduates have to take up new courses to equip themselves to find other jobs,” he said.

“The world now is totally different. It used to be enough to have one degree in one’s lifetime. Now, one may need to study again every 10 years.”

The city’s newest university is named after St Francis of Assisi, the Italian founder of the Franciscan order of friars, who died in 1226.

Mak said the name was chosen in 2011, when the Caritas Institute of Higher Education set the target of upgrading its status.

“St Francis of Assisi cared for the poor and underprivileged as well as human dignity. Those were values we emphasised in 2011 when we set the aim to become a university,” he said.