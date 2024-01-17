With Tuan set to leave the university in January next year, Leung said his successor should have good crisis management skills, in addition to being a world-class scholar with proven administrative ability.

Norman Leung Nai-pang said Chinese University vice-chancellor and president Rocky Tuan Sung-chi might not have had good “political acumen” despite being a “world-class scholar”.

The ability to handle crises, including political ones, is essential for future varsity heads in the city, the former chairman of the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s governing council has said.

“When there is a crisis, how can we deal with it better?” he said, pointing to the five-day occupation of a university bridge by radical protesters during the 2019 anti-government demonstrations as an example.

Tuan visited the scene on the second day of the occupation with the University of Hong Kong’s then vice-chancellor. It ended three days later when protesters retreated from the campus.

In such a case, the head of the university should convince students to leave the campus or deal with police, Leung added.

“This is why I say there is a need for good crisis management,” Leung said, adding this included political crises.

Leung, who has served in various roles in the higher education sector for 37 years and was involved in the recruitment process when Tuan was selected for the position in 2017, added that future Chinese University heads also needed to ensure that their actions and statements did not lead to “political consequences”.

Tuan resigned after a months-long controversy over the overhaul of the university’s governing council spearheaded by three legislators who were also on the body. The legislation involved was passed in November last year.

Norman Leung (left) at Rocky Tuan’s (right) inauguration ceremony in 2018. Photo: Nora Tam

Some of the biggest changes included cutting the size of the council from 55 members to 34, lowering its proportion of academic councillors and increasing the voting threshold for approving the appointment of the president, who also serves as vice-chancellor.

Reflecting on Tuan’s tenure, Leung described him as a “world-class scholar”, adding that he performed well in the areas of academic study and research, as well as fostering closer links with mainland China.

But Leung said Tuan might not have had good “political acumen”, pointing to an incident during the 2019 social unrest where he was pressed by students to condemn alleged police brutality. One student had also alleged she was sexually assaulted while she was detained.

Leung said Tuan did not have a clear understanding of the situation when he released a statement urging the government to investigate the incident, prompting others to brand him a supporter of the protest movement.

He added that despite the incident, there were no objections when he was discussing Tuan’s reappointment as vice-chancellor and president in 2022, with a trio of lawmakers on the council eventually objecting to his appointment when they voted on it.

Leung said he believed Tuan resigned because he was “unhappy” and that the sacking of secretary and university vice-president Eric Ng Shu-pui in December last year was likely to have affected him.

Ng, who served as vice-president of administration, had signed a petition against the council’s restructuring proposed by three lawmakers and was accused of sending out a meeting agenda without the chairman’s consent.

But Leung said Ng had been a very good council secretary during his tenure, describing him as supportive and cooperative, adding that the governing body could have handled his case much better.

“They did not give any ‘face’ to the vice-chancellor and president at all, they fired [the president’s] left- or right-hand man in such a fashion, he would of course be put off,” he said.

Leung noted that during his tenure as chairman, he had a “very happy and harmonious” relationship with Tuan, saying it was likely to have been because of their mutual respect.

He said he was only the chairman of the council, but Tuan was the head of administration.

“Our roles need to be clearly separated, so everyone will naturally be very happy,” he said, referring to how the council was in charge of policy direction while Tuan oversaw the actual execution at the time.

On the challenges Tuan’s successor needed to tackle, Leung said a key issue was the advancement of the university in terms of research and academic development, as well as how to best educate students.

“The most important thing is that the school comes first and students come first, this is the most important thing for a university,” he said.

Leung said he was confident that the recent controversies would not affect the recruitment of university heads in Hong Kong as the city’s higher education sector had a good reputation and attractive pay packages.