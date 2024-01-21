Tuition fees at Hong Kong’s public universities have not kept up with the rising costs of bachelor's degree programmes over the past decade, the Post has found.

Fees paid by students are expected to cover 18 per cent of the cost of their courses, but that share – also known as “cost recovery rate” – has fallen to as low as 13 per cent.

The Education Bureau has said it will review the fees, but any hike is unlikely to be implemented before the 2025-26 academic year at the earliest, as the government pledged in 2022 there would be no change until 2024-25.

Loke Yew Hall of the University of Hong Kong. The government has said there will be no tuition fee increases from 2022 to 2025. Photo: Sam Tsang

The University Grants Committee (UGC), which allocates funding to the city’s eight public universities, told the Post the cost recovery rates had slipped over the past decade from 18 per cent in 2012-13 to 13.3 per cent in 2022-23.