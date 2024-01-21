Hong Kong’s subsidised public university fees lagging behind rising bachelor’s degree costs, but hike unlikely to be implemented soon
- Cost borne by students – also known as ‘recovery rate’ – slips from 18 per cent of fees to 13 per cent, prompting review
- A tuition fee increase does appear imminent as the government has said there will be no hikes from 2022 to 2025
Tuition fees at Hong Kong’s public universities have not kept up with the rising costs of bachelor's degree programmes over the past decade, the Post has found.
Fees paid by students are expected to cover 18 per cent of the cost of their courses, but that share – also known as “cost recovery rate” – has fallen to as low as 13 per cent.
The Education Bureau has said it will review the fees, but any hike is unlikely to be implemented before the 2025-26 academic year at the earliest, as the government pledged in 2022 there would be no change until 2024-25.
The University Grants Committee (UGC), which allocates funding to the city’s eight public universities, told the Post the cost recovery rates had slipped over the past decade from 18 per cent in 2012-13 to 13.3 per cent in 2022-23.
The 18 per cent recovery rate was set in 1991 and meant students in government-funded undergraduate courses would pay almost a fifth of the cost of their programmes.
Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin said earlier this month that her bureau would review all fees under the user-pays principle, but would keep in mind the timing of a hike and whether students of different backgrounds could afford it.
The annual fee for local students at the eight publicly funded universities has remained at HK$42,100 (US$5,380) since the 1997 -98 academic year.
Choi pledged to look into the fees after Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, who will announce the budget next month, said he would review public service charges that had remained unchanged for a long time and those based on the user-pays principle to boost revenue and tackle the budget deficit.
But a university fee increase did not appear imminent as a government document submitted to the legislature in 2022 said the current level did not stand out as particularly high or low when compared with major regions outside the city.
It said the fees for UGC-funded programmes would remain unchanged from 2022 to 2025, leaving the 2025-26 school year as the earliest time for a fee increase.
Compared with fees paid by Hong Kong students, local students in Britain generally pay £9,250 (US$11,738) a year, Americans pay US$11,260 at public universities and Australians pay A$4,124 to A$15,142 (US$2,716 to US$9,973) depending on the discipline.
Lawmaker Rock Chen Chung-nin, a member of the legislature’s panel on education and a council member of the University of Science and Technology, said a review of tuition fees was needed as the recovery rate had fallen well below the original target.
But he hoped any fee increase would be gradual, or parents and students would not be able to afford it.