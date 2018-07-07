A security guard was hurt in a minor skirmish when protesters tried to force their way into a fully booked public forum being held by the Task Force on Land Supply.

Saturday afternoon’s event at Tai Po Community Centre was limited to 300 participants, but that did not stop Ng Cheuk-hang, of the Land Justice League, trying to get several unregistered participants into the meeting.

The guard, 55-year-old Andrew Chan, said he had been pushed over on some concrete stairs as he attempted to stop Ng and the group form entering the conference hall where the forum was taking place.

“I am also pro democracy,” Chan said. “I joined the June 4 candlelight vigil and the July 1 march. But I am on duty today. I had to do my job, but what I got was [verbal attacks against] my parents.

Ng told the Post he had not intended to push Chan, and said if the security guard was hurt “he can call an ambulance”.

“If he thinks it was me who hurt him, he can call the police and have me arrested,” Ng said.

The young activist defended trying to take “two or three unregistered residents” into the forum.

“Why were we so emotional? How can you not be when your home is about to be demolished?” Ng said.

He said many of the residents who could be affected by the government’s plan to develop countryside lands in the New Territories had not been able to register for the forum and “just wanted to get in and be heard”.