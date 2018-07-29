A 79-year-old patient at a Hong Kong public hospital sustained serious injuries to her reproductive organs in a medical blunder in which a medical device which was supposed to be introduced rectally was mistakenly inserted into her reproductive tract.

The woman at Queen Elizabeth Hospital had to have part of her reproductive system removed to prevent infection after the blunder, the hospital announced on Sunday.

“Our hospital apologises again to the patient and her family,” a spokesman said. “We will maintain communication with them and provide necessary assistance.”

The patient, who was admitted to hospital with heart problems, may have needed a cardiac procedure and blood thinner, which required the patient to have a healthy large intestine, he said.

A barium enema, an X-ray exam to detect problems in the large intestine, was therefore required first to confirm her intestine was fit for the procedure and the medication, he said.

During the test on July 4, a doctor injected barium contrast, a substance which shows up on X-rays, for the test after a catheter was inserted. But it was found that the substance appeared in her pelvic cavity.

Suspecting that the catheter might have been wrongly inserted, the test was suspended immediately.

According to existing procedures, the catheter would be first inserted into the patient by radiographers before doctors applied the contrast media.

The Post learned that the case involved two radiographers and a radiologist.

Subsequent checks found that the substance appeared in her vagina, uterus and Fallopian tubes.

An immediate surgery to wash away the substance and repair the wound was conducted, the spokesman said.

Her Fallopian tubes were also removed at the same time to prevent infection.

The patient was discharged on Tuesday, July 24.

The spokesman said the hospital was very concerned about the incident and had strengthened the procedures for such tests and will conduct an investigation and propose improvement measures.

According to the family, the woman sustained two wounds to her vagina, measuring 3cm to 5cm.

The problem was not detected until blood was found in her urine. They said that the hospital had not told them about the mistakes at the first time.

Specialist in gastroenterology and hepatology George Lau Ka-kit was surprised by the mistake, which he said should not have happened because there were usually no difficulties locating the vagina and anus.

“This is a serious matter,” said Tim Pang Hung-cheong, spokesman for the Patients’ Rights Association.

He said the mistake made by the medics was unacceptable and the Hospital Authority should form an independent panel to investigate the matter.

Gastroenterology specialist and medical sector lawmaker Dr Pierre Chan Pui-yin, who frequently performed large intestine tests, said the mistake was very rare.

“The case was solely human factor and was just about the radiographers’ working attitude,” he said.