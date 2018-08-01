A scheme requiring the producers of some electronic appliances to pay for their recycling and waste disposal came into effect on Wednesday, but Hong Kong retailers warned that it will only be a matter of time before the prices of goods are increased to reflect these added costs.

Under the government’s producer responsibility scheme, sellers are required to provide free, government-approved removal services for old and unwanted appliances to customers who buy new products of the same type.

The items covered – air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, computers, printers, scanners and monitors – will have to be taken to a recycler licensed to process and store them.

Producers also have to pay a recycling levy of between HK$15 and HK$165 per item to the government every quarter. Both industry players and the government have conceded that the costs could eventually be transferred to the customer.

Environment secretary Wong Kam-sing on Wednesday acknowledged that these were commercial decisions, but brushed off concerns that the new recycling costs producers must pay would be the only factor in price changes. Market competition would also prevent price gouging, he said.

“[Prices] may reflect many factors in business like labour, rent and utilities and the like so … we cannot generalise,” Wong said on a radio programme on Wednesday. “Some sellers say the costs will not affect them at all.”

Retail Management Association chairman Thomson Cheng Wai-hung said he also heard from some consumers of noticeable price increases in some appliances. But he added not all retailers would raise prices to cover the costs.

“It depends on whether the consumers can afford it. I cannot see any obvious trend at the moment,” he said.

Home appliance seller Wong Ming-cheong, owner of OK Shop in Kowloon City, said the whole thing was a hassle and a logistical nightmare. Someone would have to bear the added costs and it would not be businesses, he said.

While his shelf prices would stay the same, Wong said he would add the recycling surcharges onto customers receipts. “The customer does not expect me to talk to them for a long period of time just to clearly explain the entire process,” he said. “They will definitely feel irritated.”

Appliance saleswoman Ah Yong, from another electronic appliance store in Kowloon City, said her shop had no plans to raise prices yet, but they would not rule it out in future. “If suppliers need to increase prices, so do we,” she said.

Alba IWS has been contracted by the government to provide free collection services and run its new waste electronics recycling plant in Tuen Mun. Most sellers have opted to use this service.

But doubts remain however over whether the contractor will be able to handle all of the city’s e-waste alone, and whether a single facility will be able to process that volume of waste.

About 70,000 tonnes of e-waste is disposed of in Hong Kong annually, most of which is exported, while the rest is handled locally and dumped in landfills.

Alba director Nigel Mattravers said the plant was well positioned to take in 30,000 tonnes of electronic waste per year and, if anything, was needing “more material, not less” right now. “I’ve visited four collection centres today and all is well,” he told the Post on Wednesday afternoon. “We’ve been raising all levels of capacity. So far so good.”

He expected some teething problems in the initial stages and said the firm had received plenty of queries from retailers on Wednesday, mostly regarding the use of their new online web portal, which enables coordination of delivery and collection times.

Consumers are also concerned. Lee Hin-leung, 43, feared the scheme would “legitimise price inflation” as it would be difficult to break down the cost to the consumer of what had led to the increase.

“I work as a salesperson too so I know it is impossible for retailers to totally not pass on some cost to consumers.”

Clerk Flora Lam, 26, said the idea of the scheme was good, but believed that more had to be done to make it viable for consumers.

She said she would be more than willing to pay extra for people to take her old electronic appliance quicker.

“I’ve read that [Alba] would take at least three working days before they can collect the old appliances. Knowing that flats in Hong Kong are so tiny, does the government expect residents to put, for example, an [extra] washing machine inside their home for days?” she said.

Sellers are allowed to hire their own collectors – and charge extra for it – while residents can turn to door-to-door private street collectors or even drop the appliances off at refuse depots personally.

Wong Kam-sing has conceded that these approaches were all legal but he warned there was no guarantee that the e-waste would end up in the right places and be dismantled and processed properly.

Jacky Cheung Yiu-shing, founding president of the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Waste Recycling Association, which specialises in recovering computer parts, said the government should allow more licensed entities to enter the market to compete to offer better services.

Apart from Alba, there are only two other licensed handlers in Hong Kong, but unlike the contractor, they are not supported by government funding.

Additional reporting by Kanis Leung