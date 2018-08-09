Hong Kong’s weather forecaster issued the No 1 typhoon standby signal late on Thursday afternoon as a tropical depression edged within 800 kilometres of the city.

The Observatory, which issued the signal at 5.15pm, said the depression was about 540km southwest of the territory and forecast to move north and northwest toward the western coast of Guangdong toward Hainan Island.

“Please consider the changes in weather when planning activities. Beware that strong winds may occur over offshore waters,” the forecaster said in its alert.

The tropical depression was expected to “keep its distance” from Hong Kong overnight so the need to raise the higher No 3 signal was “not high”, the Observatory added.

However, rain bands associated with the tropical depression would affect the city over the next couple of days, bringing with it strong winds over offshore waters and on high ground, as well as the occasional rain shower or thunderstorm.

Hong Kong has experienced sweltering temperatures in recent weeks. The current Very Hot Weather warning was issued on Friday, August 3, at 8.30am, meaning that as of 6pm on Thursday it had been in force for about 153 hours.

The recent longest stretch of “very hot” days was from May 18 to June 1, when the warning was in force for 348 hours.