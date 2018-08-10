The Hong Kong Observatory issued an amber rainstorm warning signal at 4.15pm on Friday, alerting the public to the likelihood of continued heavy rain and flooding in low-lying areas.

Gusts of wind reaching 70km/h or more could also affect the city, it said.

Its cautionary note came as rain pelted down on the city from the early hours of Friday, with the third thunderstorm warning for the day broadcast at 3.30pm.

The previous two warnings were issued earlier in the day and cancelled after a few hours.

The typhoon standby signal No 1 was issued on Thursday evening as a tropical depression edged closer to the city.

The signal remained in force on Friday, with the agency saying: “At 4pm, the tropical depression over the northern part of the South China Sea was estimated to be about 400km southwest of Hong Kong and was forecast to move north at about 10km per hour in the general direction towards the vicinity of the coast of western Guangdong.”

It earlier forecast that the weekend would be a wet one, as rain bands associated with the depression would affect the city over the next couple of days.