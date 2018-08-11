The Hong Kong Observatory has said it would consider issuing the typhoon signal No 3 on Saturday afternoon as Tropical Depression Yagi picked up speed and edged closer to the region.

The standby signal No 1 issued on Thursday was still in force on Saturday morning, though an amber rainstorm warning was taken down at around noon.

At 10am, the weather forecaster estimated the tropical depression was about 270km west-southwest of Hong Kong and would move north-northeast at about 8km/h towards the coast of western Guangdong.

Rainbands associated with the tropical depression will bring heavy showers and squalls to the city throughout the day.

The authority warned people to stay away from shorelines and those in low-lying areas should take precautions against flooding.