The chance of typhoon signal No 1 being upgraded to signal No 3 during the day is not high, despite the erratic track of Tropical Storm Bebinca off the coast of Guangdong, the Hong Kong Observatory said on Monday.

The weather forecaster said the storm was about 230km southwest of Hong Kong and was expected to move slowly, maintaining that distance from the city during the day.

“Unless Bebinca intensifies significantly, the chance of issuing the strong wind signal during the daytime is relatively low,” it said in an announcement.

“The track of the tropical storm will still be relatively erratic. The Observatory will take into consideration the variation in local wind strength and movement of the tropical storm to consider whether to issue the strong wind signal No 3 later during the day today.”

The forecaster said Monday’s weather would remain mainly cloudy with occasional squally showers and a few thunderstorms. Squally showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue in the coming few days.

The maximum temperature on Monday is expected to be about 30 degrees Celsius.