The Hong Kong Observatory cancelled its amber rainstorm warning signal at 11.25am on Friday, an hour after issuing it, as it forecast showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the day.

The weather authority issued the signal at 10.20am, having determined that heavy rain had fallen or was expected to fall generally, exceeding 30mm in an hour, and was likely to continue.

The Observatory also advised there would be flooding in some low-lying areas of the city.

It issued a thunderstorm warning at 7.20am and said that would remain in force until noon.

Showers and thunderstorms were forecast for the rest of Friday, with additional rain predicted for Saturday and sunny periods early next week.