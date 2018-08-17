Officials are considering temporarily closing the Hong Kong country park suspected to be a source of seven dengue fever cases confirmed since Tuesday, so they can fog the area and wipe out mosquito breeding.

Five of the seven Hongkongers down with dengue – aged between 17 and 76 – had visited Lion Rock Park in Wong Tai Sin.

Communicable disease consultant Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan, of the Centre for Health Protection, said there would be an interdepartmental meeting on Friday afternoon to discuss possibly closing off the park to the public. If this were done, it would “be the first time a public park is closed [to handle dengue infections] in Hong Kong,” Chuang said.

But she added there were worries of a larger outbreak, as medical experts had previously said a spike in cases of the mosquito-borne infection would further strain the city’s public health care system.

“Closing down the [Lion Rock] park could help prevent further infection, and facilitate hygiene officers’ works of mosquito control,” Chuang pointed out.

The seven cases confirmed in the past three days was equal to the total number of local cases recorded between 2015 and last year.

The dengue virus is spread by the Aedes albopictus mosquito, common in Hong Kong. Those infected are likely to display symptoms such as high fever, severe headache and muscle pain. While fatalities are rare, the risks are higher for elderly patients.

Lee Ming-wai, a pest control officer with the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, said there were “alarming” increases in mosquito infestations at monitoring points in Wong Tai Sin Central, a spot close to Lion Rock Park.

We will fog within a 500-metre radius around the park’s visitor areas

Lee Ming-wai, Food and Environmental Hygiene Department

It was difficult to conduct mosquito control in the park due to its size of about 5.07 sq km and heavy forestation.

“We will fog within a 500-metre radius around the park’s visitor areas, and clear the stagnant water to kill the mosquito eggs,” Lee said.

“We will conduct daily fogging for seven to eight weeks in a row, hopefully to kill one to two generations of mosquitoes.”

He said the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, which manages Lion Rock Park and 41 other parks across the city, would have to be involved in any decision to close it.

Chuang called on Hongkongers to seek medical help if they were bitten by mosquitoes and had feverish symptoms.

The Department of Health is to hold a public education lecture on dengue fever and provide blood test services at the Wong Tai Sin Community Centre on Friday evening.