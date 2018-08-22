An amber rainstorm warning was issued at 6.10pm by the Hong Kong Observatory, which said heavy rain in excess of 30mm in an hour had fallen or would continue over the city.

The thunderstorm warning issued earlier in the afternoon would remain in force until 8pm, it added, noting that squally thunderstorms with strong gusts of wind in some areas were to be expected.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, parts of Hong Kong were blanketed in bad air, with pollution levels posing a serious health risk at three of 13 air quality monitoring general stations by 5pm.

Yuen Long, Tuen Mun and Tai Po had readings of 10+ – the highest level of the index – meaning that the levels of nitrogen dioxide and ozone recorded there were higher than normal.

Tsuen Wan hit 10 on the 11-tier index, with other stations recording 8 or 9, meaning there was a “very high” health risk in those areas.

This came after the Post reported on Tuesday that the local ozone pollution had surged 20 per cent since 2013, reaching a two-decade high while concentrations of major pollutants had dropped.

Deteriorating air quality throughout Wednesday, which was sunny with light winds, prompted the Environmental Protection Department to issue a notice at about 4.40pm, warning that the situation could worsen.

“Hong Kong is being affected by an air mass with higher background pollutant concentrations,” it stated. “In addition, the light wind hinders effective dispersion of air pollutants. The sunshine enhances photochemical smog activity and the formation of ozone and fine particulates, resulting in high pollution in the Pearl River Delta region.”

The notice added that the high level of ozone had promoted the formation of nitrogen dioxide, particularly in urban areas.

The Observatory said there would still be light winds in the following days and this meant pollution levels would remain higher than normal.

The last time “very high” pollution levels were detected was for three hours in Yuen Long and Tai Po in July. The situation was worse in June, with 85 hours of very polluted air.

But the last time pollution levels reached “serious” or 10+ in Hong Kong was several months ago in January.

When the air quality is bad, the elderly, children and people with existing heart or respiratory diseases should reduce or avoid physical exertion and outdoor activities, the department’s notice said.

The Education Bureau also urged schools to refer to its website to learn more about measures to safeguard students’ health. Employers were advised to assess the risks of employees working outdoors and take preventive measures.