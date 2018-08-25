Worsening pollution in Hong Kong could peak and pose serious health risks, the government warned on Saturday, as air quality readings across the city reached “moderate” to “high” levels by lunchtime.

At noon, general air monitoring stations in Kwai Chung, Yuen Long, Tuen Mun, Tai Po, Sha Tin and Tap Mun recorded readings in the “high” pollution category, with all roadside stations in Causeway Bay, Central and Mong Kok reaching the same level.

“It is expected that index readings at some general and roadside air monitoring stations may reach the ‘serious’ category later today,” the Environmental Protection Department said in a statement.

A “high” pollution risk category is a mid-range reading under the Air Quality Health Index, according to the department. The next categories of severity are “very high” followed by “serious”. Readings on the other end of the spectrum fall under “moderate” and “low”.

Hong Kong has enjoyed sunny spells, but light winds and a build-up of various pollutants from mainland China has left the city clouded by poor air quality for several days.

“Higher than normal levels of nitrogen dioxide and ozone have been recorded since this morning. Hong Kong is being affected by an air mass with higher background pollutant concentrations. In addition, the light wind hinders effective dispersion of air pollutants,” the department said.

It also issued a warning that pollution levels in the air would remain “higher than normal” until stronger winds next week bring relief.

When the air quality is bad, the elderly, children and people with existing heart or respiratory diseases should reduce or avoid physical exertion and outdoor activities, the department’s notice said.

It also advised employers to assess risks for workers outdoors and take preventive measures.

However, once air pollution reaches serious levels, the public is urged to avoid outdoor and physical activity and reduce the amount of time spent outside.

At noon on Saturday, all other monitoring sites, including in Tsuen Wan, Tseung Kwan O and Tung Chung still recorded “moderate” readings.