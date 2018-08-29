A waterspout was spotted in Hong Kong seas on Wednesday morning with the city hit by heavy rain and unsettled weather.

The Hong Kong Observatory raised the amber rainstorm warning at 2.10pm.

Several online posts reported sightings of the waterspout – the second in three months – at around 11.30am near the Ting Kau Bridge which connects the northwest of Tsing Yi Island and Tuen Mun Road in the New Territories.

Videos circulating online show large funnel clouds near the bridge moving towards the shore.

The Hong Kong Government Lifeguards General Union posted on its Facebook page a video showing the waterspout reaching the nearby Lido Beach on Castle Peak Road at 11.35am and an empty canoe on land being blown around.

The union warned people to find shelter with the weather unstable.

Waterspouts are fast-rotating air columns above water that extend down from the base of clouds. Funnel clouds, a similar phenomenon, are rotating air columns not in contact with the ground or water.

Both are most commonly seen during the rainy season between May and September.

In June, a waterspout was spotted in Cheung Chau amid Tropical Storm Ewiniar. A funnel cloud was spotted west of Hong Kong International Airport in May.

An amber signal indicates heavy rain of more than 30mm an hour has fallen or is expected to fall generally over Hong Kong and is likely to continue.

The Observatory warned the public of a risk of flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas.