A 63-year-old Hong Kong woman living on Cheung Chau in Hong Kong was confirmed on Thursday to be the latest dengue fever sufferer, bringing the total number of local cases to 28.

Updates on the city’s situation on the mosquito-borne disease came as senior officials visited the outlying island on the same day to understand the progress of mosquito control work there.

Cheung Chau was one of the focus spots for works to prevent mosquito breeding. So far 10 of those infected locally lived on the island or have visited it. Another hotspot is Lion Rock Park in Wong Tai Sin, as the remaining infected patients had visited the site or areas around it before being diagnosed with the virus.

The latest patient, who lived in Tung Loi Court on Cheung Chau, began displaying symptoms such as fever and headache on Tuesday. She sought medical attention at St John Hospital on the island the next day and was transferred to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam.

As of Thursday, she was stable and remained in hospital.

The woman recalled that she was bitten by mosquitoes at Hillside Road and Pak She Street on Cheung Chau.

Hong Kong so far has recorded 62 imported dengue cases, mostly from Thailand, the Philippines and Cambodia.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung and health minister Professor Sophia Chan Siu-chee visited the island on Thursday to understand how mosquito control work was carried out.

Cheung said the government had stepped up work to curb the breeding of mosquitoes.

“We believe the overall [dengue fever] situation is stable now, but we would not rule out new cases,” Cheung said.

We believe the overall [dengue fever] situation is stable now, but we would not rule out new cases

Matthew Cheung, chief secretary

Chan said the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department would increase its frequency of releasing data of the Ovitrap index, which is used to detect the presence of adult Aedes albopictus mosquitoes.

The mosquito, commonly seen in Hong Kong, can spread the dengue virus through bites on others after feeding on the blood of an infected person.

Most dengue fever cases in the city in previous years were imported – patients were bitten elsewhere and displayed signs of the illness upon returning.

The number of local cases this year is a record high.

Chan said starting from next month, data would be released to the public about once a week, up from the existing practice of once every three weeks.

She said she hoped the new arrangement would provide better clarity to the public on the overall mosquito control work.