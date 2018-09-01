Amber rainstorm warning issued in Hong Kong for fifth time this week

An amber rainstorm signal was issued at lunchtime on Saturday as heavy rain exceeding 30mm an hour fell on Hong Kong, prompting warnings of flash floods and high water in low-lying areas.

“There will be flooding in some low-lying and poorly drained areas,” the Hong Kong Observatory said in a statement released at 12.56pm. “People who are likely to be affected should take necessary precautions to reduce their exposure to risk posed by the heavy rain and flooding.”

An amber signal is issued when heavy rain has fallen or is expected to fall generally over Hong Kong in excess of 30mm per hour and is likely to continue.

Sai Kung, Lantau Island and areas in the northern New Territories including Tai Po were the worst hit in the past 24 hours, with 50mm to 100mm of rain falling.

The warning on Saturday is the fifth amber signal this week, according to the weather authority.

For the month of August, 11 amber rainstorm signals and above were issued, making it the highest total since June 2001, when there were 12 such alerts.