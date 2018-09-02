NewsHong KongHealth & Environment
Hong Kong Observatory issues amber rainstorm signal as wet weekend continues

For the month of August, 11 amber rainstorm signals and above were issued

PUBLISHED : Sunday, 02 September, 2018, 8:19am
UPDATED : Sunday, 02 September, 2018, 8:33am

SCMP staff
SCMP staff

The Hong Kong Observatory issued an amber rainstorm signal at 7.40am.

Heavy showers and a few squally thunderstorms are forecast, with sunny periods later in the day.

“There will be flooding in some low-lying and poorly drained areas,” the Observatory said in a statement. “People who are likely to be affected should take necessary precautions to reduce their exposure to risk posed by the heavy rain and flooding.”

The amber signal means heavy rain has fallen or is expected to fall generally over Hong Kong, exceeding 30 millimetres in an hour, and is likely to continue.

Last week the Observatory issued five amber signals. For the month of August, 11 amber rainstorm signals and above were issued, making it the highest total since June 2001, when there were 12 such alerts.

 

