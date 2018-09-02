Green groups in Hong Kong and Taiwan have called on mainland China and drinks makers to do more to reduce plastic waste after a survey found two-thirds of bottles collected during beach clean-ups likely came from across the border.

Some 66 per cent of plastic bottles collected along the coasts of Hong Kong and Taiwan were labelled in simplified Chinese characters, according to a preliminary survey by local environmental group The Green Earth in collaboration with eight NGOs in Hong Kong and three in Taiwan.

The mainland uses simplified script whereas Hong Kong and Taiwan use traditional Chinese characters.

The group led a “brand research” campaign on PET plastic drink containers collected during clean-ups. In 16 coastal clean-ups in Hong Kong and Taiwan, 5,200 bottles were collected in total. According to The Green Earth, more than 4,400 bottles had recognisable brands. Of those, about 66 per cent of the brands were in simplified Chinese, and 28 per cent in traditional Chinese.

Hahn Chu Hon-keung, director of environmental advocacy at The Green Earth, believed the vast majority of the simplified Chinese bottles were from the mainland.

“There are some ways to get those bottles in Hong Kong, but I think the number is quite small,” Chu said.

“The bottles labelled in simplified Chinese may be available in a few stores in Hong Kong or brought by tourists from China, but the number is quite small.”

Ten coastal clean-ups were done in Hong Kong, at Gin Drinkers Bay, Sha Tau Kok, Shui Hau Wan in Lantau, Lamma Island, Sai Kung, Sam Mun Tsai in Tai Po and Tung Chung River and 1,776 bottles were collected with recognisable brands. Among them, 38 per cent had simplified characters and 55 per cent traditional Chinese.

The figures showed it was not just mainland manufacturers behind the waste, and local firms should also take responsibility, Chu said. In Taiwan, the monitoring sites were mostly in Penghu, an archipelago in the Taiwan Strait, where 86 per cent of bottles were in simplified Chinese.

Chu said the mainland, which made most of the plastic packaging and plastic waste that ended in the ocean, needed to take aggressive action to reduce waste such as setting up producer responsibility schemes for product containers.

The group also called on the Hong Kong-Guangdong Marine Environmental Management Special Panel, which was set up by the authorities in October 2016, to strengthen collaboration to stop plastic waste from polluting the ocean.

“Apart from being a strong global power, China should also take responsibility [to reduce plastic waste],” Chu said.

The group also questioned the results of a 2015 report by the Environmental Protection Department entitled Investigation on the Sources and Fates of Marine Refuse in Hong Kong which found only 5 per cent of marine refuse was from the mainland. The group said the department needed to review the methodology.

“From what we found out this time, the figures tell another story,” Chu said.

More than 30 brands with simplified Chinese characters were found with Taiwan’s Master Kong accounting for 33 per cent of the plastic bottles. The others in the top five were Chinese brands

Wahaha and Nongfu Spring, China Resources’ C’estbon, and Coca-Cola. The groups urged drink manufacturers to take action to cut waste including reducing the production of plastic bottles, using the same material for bottles for efficient recycling.

The group said it will initiate another brand investigation on international coastal clean-ups on September 15. The Post contacted the companies named in the latest survey for comment, but has not heard back yet.

Regarding local brands, Chu said the group needed to collect more data before publishing detailed results. The group also planned to contact the government and manufacturers later.