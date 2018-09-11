The Hong Kong Observatory issued typhoon signal No 1 at 10.40am on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Barijat was estimated to be about 460km east-southeast of the city and was forecast to move west at about 12km/h in the general direction of the western Guangdong coast.

“Its associated squalls and showers will maintain a distance from Hong Kong, and local winds will not strengthen significantly today,” the Observatory said, adding that the chance of the alert being upgraded to typhoon signal No 3 on Tuesday was not high.

The weather authority warned members of the public to take the existence of the storm into account when planning activities and beware that strong winds might occur over offshore waters.