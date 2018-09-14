The Hong Kong Observatory issued the very hot weather warning early on Friday morning, with temperatures expected to rise to 35 degrees Celsius on Saturday as the city warmed under subsiding air from the approach of Super Typhoon Mangkhut.

At 8am, Mangkhut was centred about 660km east-northeast of Manila. It is forecast to move west-northwest at about 25km/h towards the vicinity of Luzon, before coming within 200km of Hong Kong on Sunday evening.

The subsiding air of Mangkhut brought very hot weather to the city with the Observatory issuing the warning at 6.45am on Friday. The maximum temperature was expected to reach 33 degrees and climb to 35 degrees on Saturday.

As Mangkhut edged closer to the city, heavy rain, squalls and storm surges were expected to follow and pose a threat to the region.

The Observatory predicted offshore winds on Sunday to reach 10 on the Beaufort scale of 1 to 12. At this level, winds are described to be part of a “storm” with speeds reaching 88km/h to 103km/h.

The Hong Kong government will convene a second meeting to coordinate contingency plans among dozens of departments while district offices have contacted representatives of flood-prone areas such as Lei Yu Mun, Tai O and the outlying islands.

Officials will appeal to residents to move to safe or temporary shelters.

In the Philippines, thousands have begun evacuation from coastal areas ahead of Mangkhut’s expected arrival on Saturday in the northern tip of Luzon, the country’s largest island.

Ten million people are in the path of the mega storm.

Philippine officials have ordered school and office closures, with storm surges and waves of up to 7 metres, as well as landslides and flash floods from heavy rain expected.

The storm has already barrelled through the Northern Mariana Islands and the US territory of Guam.