A year on from the deadly impact of Typhoon Hato and Macau lawmakers are concerned the city is still not prepared to take a pummelling from Super Typhoon Mangkhut.

The monster storm is expected to hit the city this weekend, and while communication with residents in the former Portuguese colony has markedly improved, there are doubts the casino hub’s infrastructure will stand up to more than 200km/h winds expected to batter China’s coast.

Last year, 10 people died in the worst storm to hit Macau in more than 50 years, while streets were flooded, water and electricity supplies cut off, and, for the first time, troops from the People’s Liberation Army were deployed into the city to help clear up in the aftermath.

The Macau government was criticised for its poor response to Hato. Chief Executive Fernando Chui Sai-on made a public apology for being ill-prepared, and Fong Soi-kun resigned from his post as director of Macau Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau. Chui formed a committee to review and improve the government’s mechanism in facing severe disasters.

Compared to last August, when the super typhoon hit the city, some of Macau’s lawmakers said the government has been better at keeping the public up to date this time around.

“Much more information has been disseminated prior to the arrival of the storm,” said lawmaker Sulu Sou Ka-hou, noting that public awareness in preparing for the storm had improved as well.

“All departments related to disaster prevention have told the public what they have done.”

The Government Information Bureau has been issuing press releases such as urging the public not to put out rubbish during the storm and asking businesses in low-lying areas to start taking measures to lessen the impact of any flooding.

Information on the status of public services during the height of the storm will be provided on an official website.

Sou said it had also been made clear which areas are expected to flood during the storm.

“Now they have told you earlier … this could help reduce casualties,” he said.

But, Sou said the city’s infrastructure for defending against the natural disaster was still “disappointing”.

He said the government had made plans to strengthen its infrastructure after Hato, such as building more stormwater pumping stations, and adding tide gates at the Inner Harbour, but none of those facilities have been completed yet.

Another lawmaker, Au Kam-san, said as it usually takes several years to complete constructing a public work, the government could only work on other areas now to reduce the impact of typhoons, such as setting up emergency shelters, and being better prepared for when to move people into them.

“Not much was done on hard infrastructure, what they could focus on is soft infrastructure,” Au said.

But, he said the government should improve its long-term public education work on disaster response, rather than releasing relevant information only when typhoons were approaching.

Lawmaker Jose Pereira Coutinho agreed the government had been “more concerned” with making the public aware of the storm, but said flooding could still happen without improving physical infrastructures.

Power supplier Companhia de Electricidade de Macau, said it had implemented flood-control measures in low-lying areas, and expected such measures could “improve Macau’s disaster resilience”.

Some of the work had included raising up the position of power equipment, and installing flood barriers in customer substations.

The Macau Water Supply Company also said it had installed watertight doors in pumping stations and mechanical rooms at its two water treatment facilities, as well as increasing the height of the waterproof gates.

“The upcoming typhoon will be a good test to see how [effective] all those measures are,” Coutinho said.