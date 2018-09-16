Swaying buildings, collapsed walls, torn-off bamboo scaffolding, smashed windows and serious flooding – Hong Kong is being battered by Typhoon Mangkhut.

The Hong Kong Observatory issued a typhoon signal No 10, the highest storm warning, at 9.40am on Sunday. At 10.55am, a red rainstorm warning signal, the second highest of its kind, was issued.

Heavy rain and strong winds brought storm surges of at least three metres high in coastal areas such as Heng Fa Chuen in eastern Hong Kong Island and Tai O in western Lantau Island.

According to the Observatory, storm surges will be about 3.5 metres or higher at Victoria Harbour between noon and 4pm, and about 3.8 metres or higher at Tai O between 2pm and 5pm.

An online video showed a residential building swinging back and forth slightly under the strong gusts. Another video sent by a reader showed a chandelier swinging at their home on the 47th floor of Banyan Garden in Lai Chi Kok.

An old building at 197 Tai Kok Tsui Road had a section of its roof and external wall, as well as a tree which was growing in the wall, torn off at about 10am, according to police. The debris fell into a back alley and there were no reports of injuries, police said.

In Heng Fa Chuen, the water level went up fast, reaching waist level at around 11am in just half an hour. The road leading to the housing estate was flooded and numerous fallen trees made it difficult to enter the estate.

In Hung Hom, dozens of windows at the office building One Harbourfront were smashed, with papers flying around the building.

Bamboo scaffolding around several buildings was torn off by gusts. Police received a report at around 11.30am that a crane at the construction site of residential block Enchantee in Tai Kok Tsui was seriously tilted. An online video also showed scaffolding on top of the building collapsing inward.

A resident in Shek O shot a video of high waves banging at a window, with large amounts of debris and tree branches piling up outside.

In Tuen Mun’s Ka Wo Lei village, residents expected waist-level flooding on Sunday afternoon, as the village was located next to a river with rising tide.

“It has come up to waist-level in previous years,” said Wong Foon-yiu, a 76-year-old villager. “In 2008, the flooding was so bad the water entered my flat.”

Wong said the 2008 flood broke his washing machine and refrigerator. This year, he installed plywood at his door to prevent water from getting inside his house.

Government officers told villagers to evacuate into shelters, but Wong said none of them had left.

“I have been living here for 53 years,” he said. “This is my home. I am not leaving. Children might be scared but I am old enough to have seen everything.”

Lai Mui, 71, bought enough noodles, vegetables and meat to get by. She said she was used to typhoons, having lived there for about 50 years.

Another villager, Jimmy Chan, also refused to evacuate, although he expected the worst. On Sunday morning he was still walking around the village asking others if they needed help.

In the nearby Luen On San Tsuen, villagers were also asked to evacuate, but 80-year-old Wong Man-cheung said no one was leaving. He said while farmlands were flooded during previous typhoons, houses there were fine.

“We were told to leave and stay at a government shelter, but I don’t think anyone has evacuated,” he said. “I am not afraid. This is what it’s like to live in a village.”

The Post also travelled to Ho Man Tin at about 10.30am, where the rain was so heavy it was at times difficult to see what was ahead. There were also fallen trees there.

In South Horizons in Aberdeen, residents reported some bricks on the housing estate’s seaside promenade were damaged by the waves.

There are also reports of broken windows across Hong Kong.

The Transport Department said at least seven sections of roads across the city were closed to traffic because of fallen trees.

They included all eastbound lanes on Lockhart Road near Arsenal Street, all lanes near 5 Magazine Gap Road, and all southbound lanes on Lion Rock Tunnel Road near Kak Tin.

Over in Macau, which was severely damaged during last year’s Super Typhoon Hato, residents had stayed off the streets, but small groups of tourists were still braving the wind and rain.

The city’s Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau issued the typhoon signal No 10 at 11am on Sunday.

At Senado Square, a popular attraction, a tourist from Guangzhou said he and some friends arrived in Macau on Friday morning, and were hoping to do some sightseeing before the weather got severe.

The 80 year-old said his group did not expect the storm to be so powerful.

“We thought it may not be so serious,” he said. “We are a little disappointed … We can’t even find a restaurant [open].”

At the Ruins of St Paul’s, which is about five minutes’ walk from the square, a number of tourists were taking pictures despite bad weather. Most of them were equipped with only simple rain gear.

Meanwhile, Macau police were seen patrolling the streets on cars and playing audio warnings over loudspeakers, warning wanderers to stay indoors.

A small squad was also seen responding to emergency calls on Rua de Cinco de Outubro, a street near the inner harbour of Macau.

The street, which was severely flooded during Hato, was in good condition at 10am.

The bureau said Mangkhut could be closest to Macau around midday, only 70km away from the city. It also forecast floods in the inner harbour area of up to 2.5 metres.