Twenty thousand households have been left without power in Macau after Typhoon Mangkhut battered the city on Sunday.

Companhia de Electricidade de Macau (CEM), the casino hub’s electricity supplier, said it had cut off power in six low-lying areas to ensure public safety after flooding left much of the inner harbour area, Taipa and Coloane under water.

The storm brought severe flooding to low-lying areas of the casino hub, forcing 1,186 citizens to flee to temporary shelters.

Government figures put the number of injured at 13, although the city fared better than a year ago when 10 people were killed and hundreds hurt during Typhoon Hato.

At 7pm, the city’s Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau said the typhoon signal No 10, which was first issued at 11am, “will remain in effect for a period of time”.

“CEM will resume power supply as soon as the water level drops,” it said.

The storm also brought internet down at about 7,000 homes.

Officials acknowledged that power cuts had been reported in multiple areas of the former Portuguese colony, adding that employees had been sent to confirm them.

Photos taken by the Post show whole city blocks in the inner harbour area in darkness at 6pm.

CME said citizens should not be too worried, as the company would seek to restore power as soon as possible after the storm subsides.

Mangkhut reached Macau on Sunday morning, and the bureau issued signal No 9 at 9am, before upping it to the top category two hours later.

The typhoon was 60km away from Macau at its closest point, and its peakparalysed land, marine and air traffic.

The bureau issued a black storm surge warning at 2pm, before announcing floods higher than 2.5 metres in some low-lying areas, including the inner harbour, Taipa and Coloane at 4pm.

In the city’s inner harbour area, on the shores of northwestern Macau, flooding began as early as noon on Rua de Cinco de Outubro. Major flooding also occurred on main roads in the area, such as Rua do Visconde Paco de Arcos and Avenue de Almeida Ribeiro, where shopkeepers on Saturday installed floodgates and deployed other protective measures.

At the same time, divers and firefighters were seen navigating through the neighbourhood on inflatable boats.

On Sunday afternoon, the Macau government announced classes at all schools would be suspended on Monday, whilst civil servants will also get a day off.

Macau lawmaker José Coutinho said the flooding in the city was “acceptable”.

“It is not so rampant,” Coutinho said, adding that to permanently stop flooding in the inner harbour area, the government must “move quickly” in setting up taller barriers in the seafront.

Windows of flats at La Cite, a high-end residential block facing the sea, were smashed during the storm, despite residents taping their windows the day before Mangkhut hit Macau.

Residents suffered the same problem a year ago when Hato swept through the city with such destructive force last August.

Meanwhile, before the storm unleashed its full force, small groups of tourists were seen braving the wind and rain.

At Senado Square, a popular attraction, one tourist from the neighbouring Guangdong province said he and some friends arrived in Macau on Friday and were hoping to do some sightseeing before the weather became severe.

The 80-year-old said his group did not expect the storm to be so powerful.

“We didn’t think it would be so serious,” he said. “We are a little disappointed … We can’t even find an open restaurant.”

At the Ruins of St Paul’s, about five minutes’ walk from the square, a number of tourists were taking pictures despite the bad weather. Most were equipped only with basic rain gear.