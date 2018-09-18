Historic giant banyan tree in Hong Kong falls victim to Typhoon Mangkhut

A century-old giant banyan tree was seen stricken on Tuesday after being felled as Typhoon Mangkhut swept through Hong Kong.

The tree, near the Heritage 1881 site in Tsim Sha Tsui, has stood at the former marine police headquarters for more than 100 years. It was a signature of the revitalised boutique hotel project on Salisbury Road.

The tree's health had been a major concern for environmentalists. The site’s developer, CK Asset Holdings, had been criticised by the Conservancy Association for putting the big banyan inside a cylindrical preservation structure, which the green group said had damaged its health.

The group visited the site – which CK Asset spent more than HK$1 billion (US$127.5 million) on – in 2010, finding the tree had more dead branches than before.

Earlier, in 2003, CK Asset controversially submitted a plan to the government saying it would only retain 19 out of 192 trees at the site. The historic banyan was one of the few preserved.

On Sunday, it became one of about 1,500 trees toppled by the storm, government statistics showed.





