Labour rights and conservation activists highlighted the deaths of workers and the destruction of dolphins’ habitats during the construction of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge as the opening ceremony of the mega infrastructure link took place on Tuesday morning.

Conservationists also called for a review of the current environmental assessment system, saying loopholes in the system meant mitigation measures implemented during construction were ineffective in halting the drop in numbers of Chinese white dolphins in the bridge area.

Construction of the bridge, which has cost Hong Kong about HK$120 billion (US$15.3 billion), began in 2009. Building on the Hong Kong end started in 2011.

Speaking on RTHK on Tuesday morning, Chan Kam-hong, CEO of the Association for the Rights of Industrial Accident Victims, said that during the construction of the 55km-long bridge, 11 workers had died on the Hong Kong section and nine on the mainland section.

During construction, 20 workers were unfortunately sacrificed and more than 500 workers were injured

Chan Kam-hong, Association for the Rights of Industrial Accident Victims

Chan said the shortcomings in safety measures taken by the project’s contractors were “completely outrageous”.

“Workers died after falling into the sea … it was later revealed that life jackets provided by the contractors were substandard,” said Chan, adding that existing penalties for employer negligence were not enough of a deterrent.

He said that, while the law stipulated possible imprisonment and fines of up to HK$500,000 for negligence, in reality, the heaviest punishment that contractors found liable faced was fines of around HK$80,000.

“I hope everyone will remember that during construction, 20 workers were unfortunately sacrificed and more than 500 workers were injured,” said Chan.

He hoped the government would set up a memorial to commemorate those who had died while working on the project.

Construction of the bridge caused not only fatalities, but also destroyed the habitat of Chinese white dolphins, according to environmental activists.

Taison Chang Ka-tai, chairman of the Hong Kong Dolphin Conservation Society, said on the same radio programme, that the dolphin population in the area had fallen by more than 40 per cent, from 80 to 47, in the past six years.

He said that while contractors had put in place mitigating measures, such as deploying equipment to minimise underwater noise, not enough was done to ensure those measures were effective.

“Those measures had to be done under monitoring. If they were found to have not achieved the expected results, and [dolphin numbers] fell below a certain threshold, they should have done further mitigation work to maintain environmental factors or keep dolphin numbers at an acceptable level,” Chang said.

“But we found that when those mitigation measures were ineffective, no remedy was taken to keep the drop of dolphin number within an acceptable area,” said Chang, describing this as a loophole of the environment assessment system.

With the dolphin population north of Lantau Island dropping to almost zero over the last six years, Chang said such “dramatic change” meant the government and contractors could not deny the relationship between the bridge project and the drop in dolphin numbers.

Michael Lau Wai-neng, a member of the government’s Advisory Council on the Environment, said the current environmental assessment system has been in place for around 20 years. In the past, no work was done to review whether mitigation measures carried out by contractors were effective enough.

He said that the Environmental Protection Department should study past experiences to see how the current system might be improved and problem areas identified.