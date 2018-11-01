The strong wind signal might be issued on Thursday afternoon, the Hong Kong Observatory said, with Typhoon Yutu expected to edge closer to the coastal waters of eastern Guangdong province.

The forecaster said in the morning that it would consider issuing typhoon signal No 3 between noon and 2pm.

“With the combined effect of the northeast monsoon and Yutu, winds over the coast of Guangdong are expected to strengthen gradually this afternoon,” the Observatory said.

The typhoon signal No 1 was issued on Wednesday morning after Yutu came within 800km of the city.

At 9am on Thursday, Yutu was estimated to be about 400km southeast of Hong Kong and was forecast to move north or north-northeast at about 12km/h, crossing the northeastern part of the South China Sea.

The weather on Thursday is expected to be mainly cloudy. The forecast is for very dry weather with sunny intervals at first, with one or two showers later. Winds will strengthen gradually in the afternoon, and there will be swells.

It will be windy on Friday, and sunny periods are expected over the weekend and early next week.