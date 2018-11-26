Nearly 1,000 Hong Kong residents reported feeling tremors after an earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan on Monday morning.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau first issued an alert at 7.57am about a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in Penghu county with a depth of 20.5km.

The bureau recorded a magnitude 4.7 earthquake at 8.15am in the same county.

The Hong Kong Observatory said initial analysis indicated an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 occurred in the Taiwan Strait.

“The duration of [the tremors in Hong Kong] was a few seconds. Initial estimates gave a local intensity of (four) on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale – that is hanging objects swing; windows, dishes and doors rattle,” the Hong Kong Observatory said on its website at 9.39am.

“I could feel a shake on my sofa in Ap Lei Chau. It lasted for five to six seconds,” one user wrote on the Observatory’s Facebook page.

“My bird was scared and tried to hit the cage in Tai Wai,” another said.

One user mocked: “You also feel shakes if a big truck passes by.”

“What’s so special? I have an earthquake at work everyday,” said another.

“The epicentre was about 470km east-northeast of Hong Kong,” the authority said.